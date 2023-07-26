LSU Signs Two-Time Sun Belt Champion Sprinter Myles Thomas

BATON ROUGE, La. – The two-time Sun Belt champion, Myles Thomas, signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced.

The sprinter reigns from Houston, Texas, and spent one year at Arkansas State during the 2022-23 season. The sophomore will be joining an all-star casted 100m sprint group on the men’s side that already includes the likes of Da’Marcus Fleming, Godson Oghenebrume, and incoming freshman Jaiden Reid.

“I chose LSU because of what’s been done for the athletes before me,” said Thomas. “It felt like the best place for me.”

Thomas closed out his first collegiate season with the 100-meter Sun Belt title, clocking an all-conditions best time of 10.16 seconds (+2.5 m/s). His wind-legal personal best comes in at 10.36 seconds (+0.8 m/s), which he clocked in the prelims of the Sun Belt Championships. Thomas only ran the 100 meter in three different meets during the outdoor season.

Outdoors, Thomas holds a 200-meter PR of 20.96 seconds (+1.5 m/s), which he clocked at the ASU Red Wolf Open in April.

Thomas also ran one of the top times in the nation for the 60 meter, going 6.66 seconds to win the Sun Belt 60-meter title. His title-winning performance launched him to being named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.

Prior to college, Thomas went to Summer Creek High School in Houston.

