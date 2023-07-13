LSU Athletics Hall of Famer Joe Tuminello Dies, 90

BATON ROUGE – Joe Tuminello, a standout on both sides of the ball for the Tigers in the 1950s and a member of the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, passed away over the weekend at the age of 90.

Born Feb. 24, 1933 in Brookhaven, Miss., Tuminello played for the Tigers from 1952-55 and helped coach the LSU freshman team in 1956. The LSU freshman team went undefeated that year and set the foundation for the national championship squad in 1958. Its roster featured future stars in Billy Cannon and Warren Rabb.

On the field, Tuminello earned All-SEC honors three times – he was a second-team selection in 1953 and 1954 followed by first-team honors as a senior in 1955.

As a junior in 1954, Tuminello scored both of LSU’s touchdowns in LSU’s 14-13 win over Tulane in the season-finale. In his final season with the Tigers, Tuminello served a team captain for what was Paul Dietzel’s first LSU squad.

In his three years on the LSU varsity team, he caught 43 passes for 502 yards. Tuminello was elected to LSU’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1956.

After LSU, Tuminello served as the head coach of St. Landy Parish high school programs from 1958-77. He was the head football coach at the Academy of The Immaculate Conception from 1958-65 and then at Port Barre High School from 1967-77. He later became principal at Melville High School and then served as the personnel director for the St. Landry Parish School District.

“My dad exemplified what it was to be a true LSU Tiger, both on and off the field,” his sons Joey and Al Tuminello said. “The numerous awards he received were very meaningful, but he felt his greatest award was the friendship of comradeship with fellow players and coaches.

“He had a positive impact on so many lives as a coach and administrator—far too many to mention. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.”

In place of a funeral service, Joey Tuminello said the family plans to host a memorial event for his father. Details have yet to be finalized.