Charles Hobbs, native of Virginia Beach, VA is set to join the LSU Men’s Tennis team this fall head coach Danny Bryan announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to have Charles joining our team this fall,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “Charles is going to bring a blue-collar work ethic to our team.”

Hobbs graduated from Norfolk Collegiate School as the No. 1 singles player. While at Norfolk, he led his team to a second place finish at state in 2023. He was also named All State in 2023. To conclude his successful season, Hobbs was named the VISAA Division II Player of the Year. He currently holds a UTR of 10.65.

"His best tennis is yet to come,"Coach Danny Bryan stated. "With his strong academics and his explosive athletic ability, he is sure to make an impact on and off the court."