Four National Champion Football Players Earn Degree

BATON ROUGE – Four members of LSU’s 2019 national championship football team – Micah Baskerville, Jack Mashburn, Corren Norman and Charles Turner – were awarded their college degree on Friday as LSU held its spring commencement on campus.

In addition to the 2019 national championship, the players also won the SEC title that year and helped the Tigers to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in 2022.

Baskerville, a linebacker from Shreveport, was a two-year starter for the Tigers and recently signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears. He graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Mashburn was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection and started a tight end for the Tigers in 2021, catching four passes for 53 yards. Mashburn graduated with a degree in finance.

Norman earned SEC Academic Honor Roll distinction in 2020 and he graduated with a degree in biological engineering. He’s appeared in 11 games at running back during his career and still has one season of eligibility remaining.

Turner, who started at center for the Tigers in 2022, earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies. He has one year of eligibility remaining.