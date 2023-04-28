No. 13 LSU Drops Game One to No. 16 Alabama, 4-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 13/14 LSU (37-12, 10-9 SEC) dropped game one of the series to No. 16 Alabama (35-15, 11-8 SEC), 4-0 Friday night at Rhoads Stadium.

“It’s a tough place to play,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We faced one of the best pitchers in the country. I thought we had some moments where we battled and at the end of the day we gave them too many opportunities. We’re going to have to find an answer in the next couple of days.”

Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon (13-6) threw 6.0 innings and finished with two strikeouts and gave up four runs on seven hits Friday night. Berzon now ranks No. 7 for the most strikeouts in a season by a freshman with 108 strikeouts.

Junior outfielder Ciara Briggs registered her 17th multi-hit game this season with two hits to lead the Tigers. Junior infielders Danieca Coffey and Taylor Pleasants, along with sophomore outfielder McKenzie Redoutey had the other three base knocks for LSU.

Alabama graduate pitcher Montana Fouts (19-8) threw her eighth shutout of the season behind six strikeouts and gave up five hits and one walk in the complete game win.

Alabama got on the board with a two-out, two-run homer by freshman infielder Kenleigh Cahalan in the bottom of the first inning, and added a couple more two-out runs in the second and third frames to go ahead 4-0.

LSU was not able to get the offense going as they picked up two hits from the fourth to the seventh inning.

On Deck

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT Saturday and will be televised on ESPN2.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.