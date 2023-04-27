LSU To Face GCU in The CCSA Semifinal After Defeating FSU

Huntsville, Ala. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team won the battle against FSU Thursday afternoon at the CCSA Beach Volleyball Tournament and will face GCU in the semi-final match Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. CT at John Hunt Park.

The Tigers were dominant in their morning sweep over Missouri State and carried that momentum into their match against FSU.

“Today was a significant step for our team,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Really proud of every one of our girls for how the engaged the task of that match. Not only did we have great effort on every court and really good execution, around the court our team brought more energy than we’ve had in a long time. There’s no question that it was a combined effort that led to the success on the score board.”

“Tomorrow is another important match against a very capable opponent,” said Brock. “We have some film to watch tonight and some recovery to embrace. These chances are valuable and we plan to give it our full attention.”

Grace Seits and Parker Bracken came out on fire winning Court 2, 21-12 and 21-19. Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes lost Court 5, 21-23 and 15-21. Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank fought on Court 1 winning, 21-17 and 21-17. On Court 3, Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred lost the first set, 15-21, but were able to force a third set with a 22-20 set-two win. The third set was a battle with Brister and Allred coming out on top, 15-11.

LSU 3, MSU 0

MSU Becca Bach / Olivia Mariel def. LSU Kylie DeBerg / Ellie Shank – 21-16 ,6-13 LSU Grace Seits / Parker Bracken def. MSU Grayson Hall / Tylar Garrett – 21-8, 21-10 LSU Hannah Brister / Reilly Allred def. MSU Mackenzie Steele / Manuela Miemeyer – 21-8, 19-11 LSU Lara Boos / Ella Larkin def. MSU Olivia Rattler / Brooke Plessner – 21-8, 21-6 LSU Melia Lindner / Amber Haynes def. MSU Addison Crider / Sydney Sampson – 21-12, 21-11

LSU 3, FSU 1