29 Swimming and Diving Athletes Named to Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – 29 LSU swimming and diving athletes have been named to the 2022-23 SEC Winter Academic Honor for their performances in and out of the pool, the league office announced Wednesday.

The 2022‐23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics, and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer, and Fall terms. Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student‐athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semesters or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a varsity team member for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

The full list of LSU athletes from the swimming and diving squad is listed below:

Name: Major

Spencer Adrian: Construction Management

David Boylan: Petroleum Engineering

Brooks Curry: Interdisciplinary Studies

Zayne Danielewicz: Kinesiology

Ezra Dickerson: Marketing

Jack Jannasch: Master Business Administration

Mitchell Mason: Interdisciplinary Studies

Gavin Rogers: Interdisciplinary Studies

Nicholas Toepfer: Finance

Isak Vikstrom: General Business

Hannah Bellina: Kinesiology

Margaret Braman: Kinesiology

Jenna Bridges: Mass Communications

Maggie Buckley: Biology

Johannah Cangelosi: Mechanical Engineering

Peyton Curry: Sports Administration

Madelyn Howell: Mass Communications

Jadyn Jannasch: Interdisciplinary Studies

Jolee Liles: Marketing

Abigail Maoz: Mass Communications

Katarina Milutinovich: International Trade & Finance

Hayley Montague: Interdisciplinary Studies

Reagan Osborne: Accounting

Emily Pawlaski: Biochemistry

Chiara Pellacani: Psychology

Reagan Sweeney: Mass Communications

Sarah Thompson: Biology

Allison Tomsuden: Sports Administration

Helle Tuxen: Management