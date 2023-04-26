29 Swimming and Diving Athletes Named to Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE, La. – 29 LSU swimming and diving athletes have been named to the 2022-23 SEC Winter Academic Honor for their performances in and out of the pool, the league office announced Wednesday.
The 2022‐23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics, and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer, and Fall terms. Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student‐athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semesters or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a varsity team member for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
The full list of LSU athletes from the swimming and diving squad is listed below:
Name: Major
Spencer Adrian: Construction Management
David Boylan: Petroleum Engineering
Brooks Curry: Interdisciplinary Studies
Zayne Danielewicz: Kinesiology
Ezra Dickerson: Marketing
Jack Jannasch: Master Business Administration
Mitchell Mason: Interdisciplinary Studies
Gavin Rogers: Interdisciplinary Studies
Nicholas Toepfer: Finance
Isak Vikstrom: General Business
Hannah Bellina: Kinesiology
Margaret Braman: Kinesiology
Jenna Bridges: Mass Communications
Maggie Buckley: Biology
Johannah Cangelosi: Mechanical Engineering
Peyton Curry: Sports Administration
Madelyn Howell: Mass Communications
Jadyn Jannasch: Interdisciplinary Studies
Jolee Liles: Marketing
Abigail Maoz: Mass Communications
Katarina Milutinovich: International Trade & Finance
Hayley Montague: Interdisciplinary Studies
Reagan Osborne: Accounting
Emily Pawlaski: Biochemistry
Chiara Pellacani: Psychology
Reagan Sweeney: Mass Communications
Sarah Thompson: Biology
Allison Tomsuden: Sports Administration
Helle Tuxen: Management