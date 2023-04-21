Tiger Stadium Field To Have New Look For Spring Game

BATON ROUGE – The field in Tiger Stadium will have a different look on Saturday when the National L Club Spring Game takes place.

This Path Is A Destination The Tiger Stadium field has a new look for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kczrEtYcuM — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 21, 2023

The Path logo, a new branding for the LSU Football program under head coach Brian Kelly, will be painted at the 50-yard line where the traditional “Eye of the Tiger” has been for games. Represented visually with the state of Louisiana, The Path is the process any player goes through in Kelly’s program from the moment they are recruited until long after they leave the University with a degree and as a champion.

In addition, the endzones will be painted in a manner that resembles the stripes on the LSU football helmet with LSU placed in the middle.

There will also be two National L Club Spring Game logos on separate sides of the field at the 25-yard line.

Saturday’s field painting is only for the spring game as the field will revert back to its traditional look when the Tigers take the field against Grambling in the home opener in September.