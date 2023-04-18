LSU to Hold National L Club Spring Game on Saturday

BATON ROUGE – Fans will have an opportunity to get an early glimpse of the 2023 LSU football team on Saturday as the National L Club Spring Game presented by Tony Chachere’s takes place at 1 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

Admission to the game is free of charge and all seating will be general admission on the west sidelines. Gates to Tiger Stadium will open at noon CT on Saturday. Fans will enter the stadium through gates 1-6 on the west side of Tiger Stadium.

The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and will be broadcast in the Baton Rouge area on 104.5/104.9 FM and well as LSUsports.net/live.

The format for this year’s spring game will feature an offense vs. defense scrimmage. The scrimmage will also feature special teams work.

A free 2023 National L Club Spring Game poster and roster card will be distributed to fans when entering the stadium.

LSU is coming off a 10-4 overall mark and the SEC Western Division Championship in head coach Brian Kelly’s first season with the Tigers. LSU capped its season with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

The Tigers open the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 3 against Florida State in Orlando.

2023 National L Club Spring Game Times of Interest

7 a.m. – Parking lots on campus open (Most lots on campus are open and free to park)

11 a.m. – L Club Tailgate begins (PMAC South Pad)

Noon – Gates to Tiger Stadium open (Gates 1-6 on west side)

12:50 p.m. – LSU Band performs

1 p.m. – LSU takes the field

Halftime

* Tony Chachere’s Promotion

* Spirit Clinic Performance