LSU To Wrap Up Spring With National L Club Spring Game On Saturday

BATON ROUGE – LSU wraps up its second spring under head coach Brian Kelly on Saturday as the Tigers will hold the National L Club Spring Game presented by Tony Chachere’s in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers will take the field at 1 p.m. Gates to Tiger Stadium open at noon with all seating on the west side. Fans can enter the stadium through gates 1-6 on the west side. Admission is free and most parking lots on campus will be free and open to fans.

Saturday’s final spring session in Tiger Stadium will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Mike Morgan and Aaron Murray on the call. The announcers will be on the field during the telecast and will conduct in-game interviews with Kelly.

The contest will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and can be heard locally on 104.5/104.9 FM with Gordy Rush, Doug Moreau and Jacob Hester on the call.

The format for the scrimmage portion of the event will be offense vs. defense for four quarters or as long as time permits. The Tigers will have two 15-minute quarters for the first half followed by a pair of either 10 or 12-minute quarters in the second half.

LSU will use a special scoring system for the defense as that unit will be awarded seven points for a turnover or fourth down stop. The defense will be credited with five points for forcing a missed field goal and two points for a pass breakup, missed two-point conversion or a missed point-after touchdown. The defense will receive one point for a sack or a tackle for loss.

Offense and special teams will have normal scoring.

LSU will take the field at 1 p.m. for its normal pregame warmup followed by live special teams work and scripted redzone situations. LSU will then go to its full-scale tackle scrimmage. The quarterbacks will be protected and won’t be tackled.

LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier along with true freshman Rickie Collins will all be in action for the scrimmage.

Noah Cain and freshman Trey Holly are expected to get the bulk of the work at running back tomorrow, while Kyren Lacy, Malik Nabers, Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas will all be in action at wide receiver.

Preseason All-America candidate Harold Perkins along with safety Greg Brooks are both back and will be in action. Perkins is coming off one of the best rookie seasons in LSU football history with 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Brooks, in his first year with the Tigers in 2022, had 66 tackles, a sack and a pair of interceptions for the SEC Western Division Champion Tigers.

Some key newcomers in action for the first time in Tiger Stadium on Saturday include: linebacker Omar Speights (Oregon State), cornerbacks Denver Harris (Texas A&M) and JK Johnson (Ohio State), and Jack linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (Texas).

The National L Club Spring Game presented by Tony Chachere’s is part of a busy day on campus as LSU is hosting the Alumni Gold Track and Field Meet at Bernie Moore Track Stadium beginning at 10:30 a.m., while the nationally-ranked softball team hosts Mississippi State at Tiger Park at 7 p.m.

2023 LSU National L Club Spring Game Presented by Tony Chachere’s Times of Interest

11 a.m. L Club Tailgate (PMAC South Pad)

11:15 a.m. Team departs Football Ops

Noon Gates to Tiger Stadium open

12:10 p.m. Tiger Band departs School of Music

12:25 p.m. Tiger Band arrives at Tiger Stadium (Gate 7)

12:50 p.m. Tiger Band performs from stands

1 p.m. LSU takes the field for pregame warmups

1:20 p.m. Special Teams

1:30 p.m. Scripted Redzone

1:45 p.m. Scrimmage starts

First half: 2 15-minute quarters

Second half: 2 10 or 12-minute quarters

3 p.m. Scrimmage concludes

Halftime:

Tony Chachere’s Promotion

Spirit Clinic Performance

Scoring System

Offense and Special Teams

Normal scoring

Defense

7 points for a turnover or fourth-down stop

5 points for missed field goal

2 points for PBU

2 points for missed 2-point conversion

2 points for missed point-after touchdown

1 point for sack or tackle for loss

Normal scoring for interception, fumble returned for TD or safety