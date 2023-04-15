Gymnastics Finishes Fourth at NCAA Championships

LSU Gold
FORT WORTH, TEXAS – The LSU gymnastics team concluded the 2023 season with a team score of 197.525 in the NCAA Championship Final to finish fourth nationally, Saturday afternoon at Dickies Arena. 

Oklahoma won the NCAA Championship with a team score of 198.3875. Florida finished second (198.2375) and Utah finished third (197.9375). 

Junior Haleigh Bryant led the Tigers with a 39.725 all-around score, which marks the best for an LSU gymnast at an NCAA Championship in school history.

The squad opened the national championship with a 49.3125 on bars. Alexis Jeffrey and Ashley Cowan scored a 9.8375 and 9.825. Tori Tatum matched her NCAA Championship best with a 9.875. Aleah Finnegan followed with a 9.825 and Alyona Shchennikova earned a 9.80. Bryant anchored the event with a 9.95 to match the highest on the event at NCAA Championship in school history. 

In the second rotation, LSU scored a 49.2375 and rebounded after a shaky opening routine. Shcehennikova scored a 9.8125 to set the next four performers. Jeffrey and Ballard each followed with a 9.825. Bryant built on the rotation with a 9.85 and Finnegan anchored with a 9.925. 

The Tigers put up six strong floor routines heading into the final half of the meet for a 49.450. Sierra Ballard opened with a 9.8125 and Shchennikova scored a 9.85 in the second spot. Arenas earned a 9.9125 and Chase Brock matched her career high with a 9.925. Two of the top floor performers in the country, Finnegan and Bryant, ended the third rotation with a 9.925 and 9.9375 respectively. 

LSU punctuated the climb of the 2023 season with an outstanding 49.525 on vault. The score tied the highest at a championship final and second best at an NCAA Championship for the program. Arenas led off the squad with a 9.90 and Shchennikova scored a 9.925. Finnegan scored a 9.8625 and was sandwiched between 9.8875s from Brock and Bryce Wilson. Bryant ended the night with a 9.9875, which tied for the highest at an NCAA Championship in LSU history. 

 

