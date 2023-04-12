April 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the April 2023 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Zy Alexander

Football | Junior | Sport Administration

Reason for nomination: Zy Alexander entered LSU as a transfer junior football student-athlete at the beginning of the Spring 2023 semester. From day one, Zy has exemplified characteristics of a successful student-athlete. He puts forth extraordinary effort in and outside of the classroom, and continuously holds himself to a high standard. He meets every expectation and responsibility with understanding and a positive attitude. Zy has a bright future ahead and we are happy to have him as a part of the program!

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Jenna Bridges

Women’s Swimming & Diving | Sophomore | Mass Communications (Journalism)

Reason for nomination: Jenna came to LSU with quite a bit of coursework completed while she was in high school which meant she jumped right into sophomore level coursework as a freshman. She is very organized and does a great job communicating with her academics team and Mass Communications staff while balancing the demands of her sport. We really appreciate her positive attitude and willingness to work hard.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Ashley Cowan

Gymnastics | Freshman | Kinesiology

Reason for nomination: As a freshman, Ashley has shown her dedication to her academics. She works hard at everything that she does. Ashley pushes herself in the classroom to be the best and in return pushes her teammates to be their best. She continues to build good habits that will make her successful in life. You can tell how much she values her education and sees the impact it will have in her future.

Nominated by: Carli Faulkner, Manager of Student Learning

Michael Daszkiewicz

Men’s Swimming & Diving | Freshman | Economics

Reason for nomination: As a freshmen international Student-Athlete, Michal has done a great job at transitioning to LSU. He is very organized and does a nice job balancing academics with his athletics schedule. We appreciate his forward thinking and positive attitude!

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Mason Taylor

Football | Freshman | General Business

Reason for nomination: Mason is the epitome of putting the student in student-athlete! With academics being a top priority for him, Mason continues to set the example by doing everything correctly inside and outside of the classroom to ensure that he is successful. Mason truly utilizes the academic center as a resource, advocates for himself by asking for additional review sessions, and builds positive relationships with the academic support staff. The incredible academic habits and characteristics that Mason has built throughout his first year will truly take him a long way and we are excited for all there is to come for Mason in the future!

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Alexandre Selles

Men’s Track & Field | Graduate Student | Masters in Mass Communications

Reason for nomination: As a Graduate Student at LSU, Alex has done a great job transitioning to LSU and also meeting the obligations of his Masters academic work. Despite a heavy travel schedule this spring, he has done an awesome job with staying on top of his academics and communicating with his professors and academic team.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs