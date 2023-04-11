Track & Field’s Rose, Smalls and Sophia Earn Weekly SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced that three LSU Tigers were honored for their performances this past weekend at the Lloyd Wills Invitational. This will be Michaela Rose’s and Matthew Sophia’s second time each earning an SEC weekly honor this year, and Morgan Smalls first weekly honor of the year.

Sophomore Michaela Rose was named SEC Runner of the Week after opening up her outdoor 800-meter season with a bang on Saturday. Rose clocked an outdoor PR time of 2:00.34, which ranks second in LSU history, first in the nation, third in the world, and 10th in collegiate history. The time was also a Bernie Moore Track Stadium record, replacing the previous record of 2:00.76 which was set in 2013 by Natoya Goyle.

One of the final events of the afternoon on Saturday for the Tigers was the women’s high jump. Morgan Smalls earned SEC Field Athlete of the Week after hitting a new personal-best height of 6’ 1.25” (1.86m) on her third and final attempt at the level. She now ranks second in the nation and made the moved from fourth to third in the LSU record book. Smalls is now tied with her former teammate, Nyagoa Bayak, who reached the height last year.

Matthew Sophia earned his second SEC Freshman of the Week honor in 2023 after winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.81 seconds which is 10th in the SEC and first among freshmen this season. It was the second fastest 110mH time in the SEC this week.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Outdoors

Alia Armstrong – Women’s Runner of the Week (March 21)

Da’Marcus Fleming – Men’s Runner of the Week (March 21)

Tzuriel Pedigo – Men’s Field Athlete of the Week (March 21)

Alia Armstrong – Women’s Runner of the Week (March 28)

Michaela Rose – Women’s Runner of the Week (April 11)

Morgan Smalls – Women’s Field Athlete of the Week (April 11)

Matthew Sophia – Men’s Freshman of the Week (April 11)

