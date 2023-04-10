USTFCCCA Outdoor Rankings – April 10, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their third list of national rankings for the 2023 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad rose four spots to No. 2, while the men stayed at No. 5 in the Nation.

USTFCCCA Rankings

Sophomore Michaela Rose opened up her outdoor 800-meter season with a bang on Saturday. Rose clocked an outdoor PR time of 2:00.34, earning first place in front of a pair of teammates. Her time ranks second in LSU history, first in the nation, third in the world, and 10th in collegiate history. The time was also a Bernie Moore Track Stadium record, replacing the previous record of 2:00.76 which was set in 2013 by Natoya Goyle. Rose now has dipped under the 2:02 mark five times this year including indoor season, two more than the next-best runner in the nation.

One of the final events of the afternoon on Saturday for the Tigers was the women’s high jump. Morgan Smalls hit a new personal-best height of 6’ 1.25” (1.86m) on her third and final attempt at the level. She now ranks second in the nation and made the moved from fourth to third in the LSU record book. Smalls is now tied with her former teammate, Nyagoa Bayak, who reached the height last year.

Godson Oghenebrume continues to have a great year for LSU after clocking a time of 10.13 seconds in his first 100 meter of the season. His time ties Da’Marcus Fleming for 10th in the nation. This goes along with his performances as the anchor for the best 4×100-meter relay in the nation, which has gone undefeated and held the nation-lead each week this season.

LSU currently has 20 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Men’s 4×100 A – No. 1 – 38.53

Michaela Rose – No. 1 – 800 meter – 2:00.34

Morgan Smalls – No. 2 – High jump – 6’ 1.25” (1.86m)

Alia Armstrong – No. 2 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.57

Shani’a Bellamy – No. 2 – 400-meter hurdles – 55.96

Lorena Rangel-Batres – No. 3 – 800 meter – 2:03.53

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 3 – Javelin throw – 254’ 7” (77.61m)

Women’s 4×100 A – No. 6 – 43.27

Leah Phillips – No. 6 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.89

Sean Burrell – No. 6 – 400-meter hurdles – 50.26

Brandon Hicklin – No. 6 – Long jump – 26’ 1” (7.95m)

Women’s 4×100 B – No. 7 – 43.30

Thelma Davies – No. 7 – 200 meter – 22.91

Claudio Romero – No. 8 – Discus throw – 201’ 1” (61.30m)

Ella Onojuvwevwo – No. 9 – 400 meter – 52.52

Thelma Davies – No. 9 – 100 Meter – 11.19

Cindy Bourdier – No. 10 – 800 meter – 2:04.30

Da’Marcus Fleming – No. 10 – 100 meter – 10.13

Godson Oghenebrume – No. 10 – 100 meter – 10.13

2023 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 27

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 27

LSU Women – No. 6 – April 3

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 3

LSU Women – No. 2 – April 10

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 10

