Rose Clocks Nation-Lead in 800 Meter at Lloyd Wills Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up their second home meet of the outdoor season on Saturday. The one-day meet hosted at Bernie Moore Track Stadium saw the Tigers set 13 new personal bests and win seven events.

Final Results | Results (PDF)

The sophomore Michaela Rose opened up her outdoor 800-meter season with a bang on Saturday. Rose clocked an outdoor PR time of 2:00.34, earning first place in front of a pair of teammates. Her time ranks second in LSU history, first in the nation, fifth in the world, and 10th in collegiate history. The time was also a Bernie Moore Track Stadium record, replacing the previous record of 2:00.76 which was set in 2013 by Natoya Goyle.

Behind Rose in second was her best friend Lorena Rangel-Batres with a time of 2:03.53, which ranks third in the nation. Two spots behind Lorena in fourth was Cindy Bourdier, who finished with a time of 2:04.30 which ranks ninth in the nation.

One of the final events of the afternoon for the Tigers was the women’s high jump. Morgan Smalls hit a new personal-best height of 6’ 1.25” (1.86m) on her third and final attempt at the level. She now ranks second in the nation and made the moved from fourth to third in the LSU record book. Smalls is now tied with her former teammate, Nyagoa Bayak, who reached the height last year.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume continued their dominance on Saturday. The team clocked a time of 39.04 seconds to win the event, keeping them undefeated (5/5) against collegiate teams. Their season-best time of 38.53 seconds still sits at first in the nation.

Tiger Olympians showed out at Lloyd Wills Invitational, but no one was more impressive than Aleia Hobbs. The New Orleans, La., native clocked a world-leading time of 10.87 seconds that registered a wind reading of +2.0 meters/second.

Additional Event Winners

Ella Onojuvwevwo – 400 meter – 52.52

Garriel White – 400-meter hurdles – 59.74

Dorian Camel – 200 meter – 20.91

Matthew Sophia – 110-meter hurdles – 13.81

Godson Oghenebrume – 100 meter – 10.13

Additional Personal Bests

Gwyneth Hughes – 1500 meter – 4:42.76

Jack Wallace – 1500 meter – 3:53.02

Jackson Martingayle – 1500 meter – 3:57.48

Apalos Edwards – Long jump – 23’ 10.25” (7.27m)

Brandon Hicklin – 100 meter – 10.27

Montana Monk – 800 meter – 2:11.66

Davis Bove – 800 meter – 1:49.95

Shani’a Bellamy – 200 meter – 23.86

Up Next

LSU will be splitting up for two meets next weekend. Part of the team will head to Walnut, Calif., for the Mt. Sac Relays April 13-15. The majority of the team will be heading to Gainesville, Fla., for Tom Jones Memorial April 14-15.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.