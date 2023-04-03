LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball National Championship vs Iowa NCAA Tournament

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball National Championship vs Iowa NCAA Tournament
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kateri Poole, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jasmine Carson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kateri Poole | Photo by: Kristen Young
Alexis Morris | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jasmine Carson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
LaDazhia Williams, Angel Reese, Alexis Morris, Kateri Poole, Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
LaDazhia Williams | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Angel Reese | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Alexis Morris | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Alexis Morris | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Emily Ward, Last-Tear Poa, Jordin Westbrook, Joe Schwartz | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Angel Reese | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kateri Poole | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Georgia Jones
LaDazhia Williams | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kateri Poole | Photo by: Kristen Young
LaDazhia Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jasmine Carson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jasmine Carson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jasmine Carson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey, Jasmine Carson, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
LaDazhia Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jasmine Carson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Alexis Morris | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson, LaDazhia Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jasmine Carson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Alexis Morris | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Alexis Morris | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey, Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jasmine Carson, Angel Reese | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jasmine Carson | Photo by: Kristen Young
LaDazhia Williams, Amani Bartlett, Izzy Besselman, Jasmine Carson, Emily Ward | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Alexis Morris | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese, Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Emily Ward, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Gary Redus, Johnny Derrick | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Gary Redus, Sa'Myah Smith, Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Emily Ward | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey, Makenzie Fuller | Photo by: Kristen Young
President Tate | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
LaDazhia Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Alexis Morris, Flaujae Johnson, Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Georgia Jones
LaDazhia Williams | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Bob Starkey, Seimone Augustus | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jasmine Carson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey, Seimone Augustus | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kim Mulkey, Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bob Starkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Alisa Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Alexis Morris | Photo by: Kristen Young
Emily Ward | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amani Bartlett, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Emily Ward, Flaujae Johnson, Alisa Williams, Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Kristen Young

