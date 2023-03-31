No. 5 Tigers Go 0-2 in the East Meets West Invitational, Falling to No. 2 USC and No. 3 UCLA

Manhattan Beach, Cal. – The LSU Beach Volleyball goes 0-2 on day one of the East Meets West Invitational, falling to No. 2 USC and No. 3 UCLA.

“I think we left one on the table today, and we are still fighting to win a dual against a top 4 team. UCLA was better than us today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Have to take our hats off to them. That’s going to happen when we play really good teams. Sometimes you get outplayed.”

On Saturday, LSU will start the day with a Top 10 matchup against No. 7 LMU at 10:30 a.m. CT and then No. 8 Hawaii at 2:30 p.m. CT

“We played some good ball and fought well,” said Brock. “If we can come out tomorrow and play with the same intensity and couple that with the confidence that we deserve to have; then we will have a really good day.”

The Tigers began the day with a 4-1 loss against No. 2 USC. Lara Boos and Ella Larkin won Court 4, 21-12 and 21-15. Grace Seits and Parker Bracken lost Court 2, 16-21 and 13-21. Brooke Blutreich and Amber Haynes lost Court 5, 17-21 and 15-21. Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank lost Court 1, 16-21 and 26-28. Hannah Brister and Reilly Allred fought on Court 3, but lost; 21-19, 20-22 and 14-16.

After a break, LSU was back in the sand to take on No. 3 UCLA and lost 4-1. Seits and Bracken lost Court 2, 16-21 and 18-21. Boos and Larkin lost Court 4, 17-21 and 19-21. Blutreich and Haynes lost Court 5, 10-21 and 16-21. Brister and Allred lost Court 3, 17-21 and 19-21. DeBerg and Shank fought on Court 1 and won; 21-19, 15-21 and 15-12.

USC – 4, LSU – 1

1. Megan Kraft and Nicole Nourse (USC) def. Ellie Shank and Kylie DeBerg (LSU) 21-16, 28-26

2. Audrey Nourse and Laynie Maple (USC) def. Parker Bracken and Grace Seits (LSU) 21-16, 21-15

3. Madison White and Madison Shields (USC) def. Reilly Allred and Hannah Brister (LSU) 19-21, 22-20, 16-14

4. Ella Larkin and Lara Boos (LSU) def. Delaney Karl and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (USC) 21-12, 21-15

5. Olivia Bakos and Gabby Walker (USC) def. Amber Haynes and Brooke Blutreich (LSU) 21-17, 21-15

UCLA – 4, LSU – 1