LSU Women's Basketball Advances To National Championship, 79-72

DALLAS – The No. 3-seeded LSU Tigers (33-2) completed a fourth quarter comeback to take down No. 1-seeded Virginia Tech (31-5), 79-72, inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas to advance to the National Championship on Sunday.

LSU will play for a national championship in basketball for the first time in program history. The women’s program had previously reached five consecutive women’s Final Fours from 2004-08, but the Tigers never advanced past the national semifinal – until now.

The Tigers will face No. 2 Iowa for the national championship, as the Hawkeyes knocked off No. 1 South Carolina late Friday, 77-73. LSU and Iowa have met three times in women’s basketball history, most recently on Nov. 25, 1990.

Sunday’s National Championship will air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. CT. The Women’s Basketball program will look to capture LSU’s 50th national championship as an athletics department.

An unbelievably dominant fourth quarter powered the Tigers to victory on Friday. LSU outscored Virginia Tech 29-13 in the final frame to come-from-behind and secure a seven-point win. The Tigers were led by and fifth-year senior Alexis Morris and sophomore forward Angel Reese, who scored 27 points and 24 points, respectively.

Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 18 points and 12 rebounds, the only other player on the floor to capture a double-double alongside Reese. Virginia Tech also finished with two other players in double figures as Kayana Traylor and Georgia Amoore both tallied 17 points.

In just her second season in Baton Rouge, Mulkey will serve as the head coach in a National Championship game for the fourth time in her career. She has won every such game she has coached, winning NCAA Championships at Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019. She will look to become the first NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Coach with NCAA Championships at multiple schools. Mulkey is already the first person – men’s or women’s – with NCAA DI Championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach.