Track & Field Sets Three Nation-Leading Times at Battle on the Bayou; Wins 14 Events

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up The first home meet of the outdoor season on Saturday. The one-day meet hosted at Bernie Moore Track Stadium saw the Tigers win 14 event titles.

The most exciting individual-event finish of the day came in the women’s 100-meter hurdles as three Tigers finished one through three. After setting the nation-leading time last weekend and earning SEC Women’s Runner of the Week, Alia Armstrong set the new nation lead with a time of 12.82 seconds. Armstrong’s new season-best time earned her first place. Not far behind Armstrong was Leah Phillips with the second-fastest time in the nation at 12.89 seconds. Phillips also went on to win the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.54 seconds, which ranks seventh in the nation. In third place in the 100mh was Shani’a Bellamy with a personal-best time of 13.26 seconds, which ranks eighth in the nation.

The Tigers swept all four relay events for the women’s and men’s sides. The 4×100-meter relay team for the women consisting of Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Tionna Beard-Brown, and Brianna Lyston clocked a time of 43.27 seconds. LSU now holds the top-two times in the nation for the women’s 4×100 at 43.27 seconds and 44.02 seconds. The men’s 4×100 consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume also ran a new nation-leading time at 38.91 seconds.

In the 4×400-meter relay, the women’s team consisting of Hannah Douglas, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Garriel White, and Bellamy won with a time of 3:35.27. The men’s team consisting of Camel, Sean Burrell, Aaron Smith, and Ashton Hicks clocked a time of 3:06.30 to win their race.

The reigning discus throw NCAA Champion, Claudio Romero, kicked off his outdoor season exactly how most thought he would. The senior reached a distance of 201’ 1” (61.30m) on his second throw of the day, earning him a first-place finish. The mark of 61.30 meters ranks third on LSU’s all-time performance list. Romero’s throw also ranks fourth in the nation.

Thelma Davies had quite the day in the 100 meter and 200 meter. In the 100 Davies clocked a time of 11.33 seconds to win the event. Her new season best in the 100 ranks sixth in the nation. She also won the 200 meter with a time of 23.19 seconds which ranks third in the nation.

Freshman Emery Prentice continues to see improvements this year in the women’s pole vault. Last weekend Prentice reached a mark of 12’ 5.5” (3.80m), which ranked sixth in LSU performance list history. This week she reached a height of 12’ 6.75” (3.83m) to win the event, improving her hold on No. 6 height in LSU history.

Additional Event Winners

Callie Hardy – 1500 meter – 4:26.18.

Jackson Martingayle – 3000 meter – 8:29.18.

Emma Engelhardt – High jump – 5’ 7.75”.

Ji’eem Bullock – Long jump – 25’ 0”

Additional Personal Bests

Jevan Parara – Hammer Throw – 174’ 1”

Ella Chesnut – 1500 meter – 4:32.14

Matthew Sophia – 100-meter hurdles – 14.09

Tzuriel Pedigo – Shot put – 47’ 3”

Jack Wallace – 1500 meter – 3:54.87

Mats Swanson – 800 meter – 1:50.72

Matthew Sophia – 100 meter – 10.49

Mayowa Osunsami – 100 meter – 10.64

Montana Monk – 800 meter – 2:15.32

Kennedi Sanders – 200 meter – 23.93

Shani’a Bellamy – 200 meter – 23.93

Ashton Hicks – 200 meter – 21.06 seconds

Will Dart – 3000 meter – 8:37.00

Callie Hardy – 1500 meter – 4:26.18

Jackson Martingayle – 3000 meter – 8:29.18

Gwyneth Hughes – 3000 meter – 9:58.80

Up Next

LSU is heading to Austin, Texas for the much-anticipated Texas Relays, March 30 – April 1.

