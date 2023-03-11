LSU Goes 2-2 in the Horned Frogs Challenge, Move to 11-2 Overall

Fort Worth, Tx. – The No. 4 LSU Beach Volleyball team split their matches Saturday as they defeated Texas A&M Kingsville and lost to No. 1 TCU. The Tigers move to 11-2 overall.

“It’s never optimal to get the first losses of the season,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We came into the weekend knowing that we would have a much better idea of where we sit compared to the highest ranked program and now, we know that we aren’t there yet, but certainly not very far away. That knowledge will fuel us as we train this week.”

LSU will travel to Gulf Shores, Alabama next weekend for the March To May Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers will take on Mercer, No. 10 Georgia State, No. 3 UCLA and No. 4 FSU before heading home.

“We have lots of small details that we can work on and we are excited to put in the time and effort to improve before we compete again next weekend,” said Brock. “Overall, I am incredibly proud of how hard we played and how we represented our program.”

The day started with a 5-0 win over Texas A&M Kingsville. Lara Boos and Ella Larkin won Court 4, 21-10 and 21-14. Melia Lindner and Amber Haynes won Court 5, 21-9 and 21-13.

Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank came out on fire winning Court 1, 21-6 and 21-4. Elizabeth Masters and Parcker Bracken won Court 2, 21-17 and 21-12. Grace Seits and Reilly Allred won Court 3, 22-20 and 21-17.

After a break LSU went to battle against No. 1 TCU and lost 1-4. Boos and Larkin lost in three on Court 4; 16-21, 21-16 and 13-15. Lindner and Haynes lost Court 5 in three; 19-21, 21-14 and 9-15.

DeBerg and Shank lost Court 1, 15-21 and 15-21. Seits and Bracken won Court 2, 21-18 and 21-17. Hannah Brister and Allred lost Court 3, 21-16 and 21-11.

LSU 5, TAMUK 0

Kylie Deberg/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Madelyn Wallace/Adrienne VanBrunt (TAMUK) 21-6, 21-4 Elizabeth Masters/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Rylan Pollard/Rylie Anderson (TAMUK) 21-17, 21-12 Grace Seits/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Grace Gettys/Olivia Zeigler (TAMUK) 22-20, 21-17 Ella Larkin/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Meghan Stiefer/Kalani Vasquez (TAMUK) 21-10, 21-14 Melia Lindner/Amber Haynes (LSU) def. Taylor McCarthy/Jackie Alanis (TAMUK) 21-9, 21-13

LSU 1, TCU 4