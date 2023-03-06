LSU's KJ Williams Earns Second Team All-SEC Honors
BATON ROUGE – LSU super senior KJ Williams was named second-team All-SEC Monday after voting by the league’s 14 coaches.
Williams is No. 2 in the SEC in scoring at 17.4 points per game and is also in the top 10 in rebound average at 7.6 boards a game. In the last five games of the season, he is averaging 24.2 points and 8.8 rebounds a game.
Williams, from Cleveland, Mississippi, during the season earned both his 2,000th career point and his 1,000th rebound, making him only the eighth player in league history to have played in the league as part of a 2,000-1,000 campaign.
He posted eight double doubles this season and is third in the league among active players with 35 career double doubles.
Williams and the Tigers travel to Nashville for a Wednesday night game against Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Game time is set for 25 minutes after the first game of the evening session concludes or approximately 8:20 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.
The complete list of SEC Men’s Basketball Awards as selected by the SEC coaches:
First Team
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
Second Team
Mark Sears, Alabama
Anthony Black, Arkansas
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
Johni Broome, Auburn
Wendell Green Jr., Auburn
KJ Williams, LSU
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
Davonte Davis, Arkansas
Colin Castleton, Florida
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Bradley, Alabama
Noah Clowney, Alabama
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Anthony Black, Arkansas
Riley Kugel, Florida
Chris Livingston, Kentucky
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina
Julian Phillips, Tennessee
Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama
Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt