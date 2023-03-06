LSU's KJ Williams Earns Second Team All-SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU super senior KJ Williams was named second-team All-SEC Monday after voting by the league’s 14 coaches.

Williams is No. 2 in the SEC in scoring at 17.4 points per game and is also in the top 10 in rebound average at 7.6 boards a game. In the last five games of the season, he is averaging 24.2 points and 8.8 rebounds a game.

Williams, from Cleveland, Mississippi, during the season earned both his 2,000th career point and his 1,000th rebound, making him only the eighth player in league history to have played in the league as part of a 2,000-1,000 campaign.

He posted eight double doubles this season and is third in the league among active players with 35 career double doubles.

Williams and the Tigers travel to Nashville for a Wednesday night game against Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Game time is set for 25 minutes after the first game of the evening session concludes or approximately 8:20 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

The complete list of SEC Men’s Basketball Awards as selected by the SEC coaches:

First Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Mark Sears, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

KJ Williams, LSU

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Bradley, Alabama

Noah Clowney, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Riley Kugel, Florida

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina

Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt