Nine Tigers Invited to 2023 NFL Combine

BATON ROUGE – Nine members of the 2022 LSU football team have been invited to the NFL Combine, which takes place February 27-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The NFL Network will provide live coverage of the event March 2-5. The NFL Combine features over 300 college football players and is another step in the draft process. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City.

The list of former Tigers invited to this year’s NFL Combine include: linebacker Micah Baskerville, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, defensive back Mekhi Garner, defensive lineman Ali Gaye, wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, outside linebacker BJ Ojulari, defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, and defensive back Jay Ward.

The following is a list of television coverage times for the NFL Network March 2-5:

March 2 at 2 p.m. – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

March 3 at 2 p.m. – Defensive Backs

March 4 at Noon – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

March 5 at Noon – Running Backs and Offensive Linemen