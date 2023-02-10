BATON ROUGE, La.– The LSU men’s tennis team is set to host Tulane on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1:00 p.m. for their season home opening followed by Lamar on Feb. 12 at 12:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU is coming off of the road with a two match win streak after beating Rice 4-2 and Prairie View 7-0 last weekend in Houston, Texas.

Scouting the Green Wave

Tulane enters the match with a 1-2 record and is currently on a two match lose streak. The Green Wave head to Baton Rouge after traveling to Mississippi, where they lost to Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The Tigers boast an all-time 9-7 record against Tulane. Their last meet up was on Feb. 22, 2022 where LSU won 5-2 in New Orleans.

Scouting the Cardinals

Lamar currently holds a record of 5-4 entering Sunday. The Cardinals most recently defeated UT Rio Grande Valley and Alcorn State. The Tigers hold a 21-1 record against the Cardinals on the court. Most recently, LSU faced Lamar on Jan. 26, 2019, defeating the Cardinals 4-0.

