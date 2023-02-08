Tiger Girls, Cheerleaders Earn Top-5 Finishes at National Competition

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Tiger Girls recently competed at the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships in Orlando, placing fourth nationally in two categories.

The Tiger Girls were joined at the national competition by the LSU Cheerleaders, who placed in the top 5 among all competing teams in the first year of the gameday competition being a category at the event.

The Tiger Girls completed in three Division IA categories at the national competition – Gameday, Jazz and Hip Hop.

For its fourth-place finish in the Gameday category, the Tiger Girls performed LSU’s fight song along with a cheer and timeout routine with Mike the Tiger. The Tiger Girls also earned a fourth place showing in the Hip Hop division.

In the Jazz competition, the Tiger Girls placed eighth out of 30 teams.

“We are very proud of our performance at the national competition,” coach Kandace Hale said. “We challenge our athletes to do something difficult and different. We try to push the creative envelope when it comes to the national competition and the team did a great job of representing LSU.”

The College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships will be shown on ESPN2 later this month.