ATHENS, Ga. – The LSU men’s tennis team (1-1) defeated the University of Miami (2-2) by a score of 4-3 at the Magill Tennis Complex on day two of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Monday afternoon.

Doubles Results

Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard faced Martin Katz and Antonio Prat at the No. 2 spot, winning 6-3. Tiger duo Ronnie Hohmann and George Stoupe took on Leonard Bierbaum and Dan Martin at the No. 3 spot, winning 6-4. The Tigers took the doubles point. Ranked duo, No. 18 Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic opposed Franco Aubone and Martin V. D. Puerto on court No. 1. The match was tied at 5-5 before going unfinished.

Singles Results

At the No. 3 spot, Dong took on Prat. The Tiger fought hard but fell in straight sets 2-6, 2-6. Tying the match at 1-1.

Next, in a ranked match up No. 18 Hohmann opposed No. 73 Martin on court No. 1. Hohmann made quick work of the match, winning in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, to extend LSU’s lead to 2-1.

At the No. 5 spot, Stoupe took on Nacho Serra Sanchez. The Tiger took set one 6-3. In the second set, Sanchez put up a fight before Stoupe secured the win 7-5, boosting LSU’s score to 3-1.

Julien Penzlin played Bierbaum on court No. 6. The Tiger fell in set one 2-6 before coming back in set two to even the match at 6-4. In the third set, Penzlin fell 3-6. The Hurricanes closed the score gap to 3-2.

Latinovic faced Katz at the No. 2 spot. Set one was a back-and-forth battle, with Katz taking the victory in the tie-breaker 7-6(5). In the second set, Latinovic bounded back, evening the match at 6-4 and forcing a third set. Katz came out on top, winning 6-2, evening the overall score at 3-3.

At the No. 4 spot, Hotard played Aubone, falling in set one 4-6. The Tiger came back in set two 7-5. In a third set clinch victory, Hotard won the match for LSU, 6-2.

Up Next

The Tigers will travel to Houston, Texas for a double header against Rice University and Prairie View on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

LSU 4, Miami 3

Singles competition

#18 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. #73 Dan Martin (MIA) 6-4, 6-2. Martin Katz (MIA) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2 Antonio Prat (MIA) def. Chen Dong (LSU) 6-2, 6-2 Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Franco Aubone (MIA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-5 George Stoupe (LSU) def. Nacho Serra Sanchez (MIA) 6-3, 7-5 Leonard Bierbaum (MIA) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Doubles competition

Franco Aubone/Martin V. D. Puerto (MIA) vs. #20 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) 5-5, unfinished Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (MIA) 6-3 Ronald Hohmann/George Stoupe (LSU) def. Leonard Bierbaum/Dan Martin (MIA) 6-4

Match Notes:

LSU 1-1

Miami 2-2

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (3,1,5,6,2,4)