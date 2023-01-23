BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team announced its 2023 dual season schedule on Monday. The Tigers open their spring schedule with a trip to Athens, Ga. for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, starting on Sunday, January 29.

Following the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, LSU will travel to Houston, Texas to face off against Rice and Prairie View on Saturday, February 4.

For the dual season home opener, the Tigers will host a weekend of matches at the LSU Tennis Complex. LSU will host in-state competitor Tulane on Saturday, February 11 and then Lamar on Sunday, February 12. The Tigers are set to take a thirteen day break before concluding February by hosting Southern Miss on Saturday, February 25. The next day, LSU is set for a day of in-state competition as it hosts UL-Lafayette and New Orleans on Sunday, February 26 for a double header.

March marks the beginning of SEC play with LSU hitting the road to oppose Texas A&M (March 2). The Tigers will welcome Florida to the LSU Tennis Complex (March 4) before preparing for a set of travel matches. LSU will head to Kentucky (March 9) and Tennessee (March 11). The Tigers will travel back to Baton Rouge to face South Carolina (March 17). The next weekend, LSU is set to host a series of matches. The Tigers will compete against Georgia (March 24) before hosting Alabama and Alcorn State (March 26).

To close out the regular season, LSU will compete in a series of away matches against Arkansas (March 31) and Ole Miss (April 2). The next week the Tigers will travel to Mississippi State (April 7) before venturing down I-10 to face Tulane (April 20). For the end of the season, LSU will return home to host one last weekend of conference play at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers will play Auburn (April 15) and Vanderbilt (April 16).

The 2023 SEC Tournament will be hosted by Auburn University and is set to begin on April 19. Following the SEC Tournament, the NCAA Team Tournament will open in the regional rounds on May 5. After the conclusion of the NCAA Team Tournament, the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will start play on May 22.

For more information on the LSU men’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsutennis, on Instagram @LSUTennis , and on www.Facebook.com/lsutennis.