Punter Bramblett Named Academic All-American

BATON ROUGE – LSU punter Jay Bramblett has been named second team Academic All-America selected by the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Bramblett, in his first year with the Tigers after transferring from Notre Dame, posted a 4.0 grade point average during his first year at LSU. A graduate of Notre Dame, Bramblett is pursuing a master’s degree in leadership and human resource development.

Bramblett becomes the 23rd Tiger to earn first or second team Academic All-America honors selected by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA).

On the field, Bramblett averaged 44.2 yards on 47 punts. He had 18 of his punt downed inside the 20-yard line and 13 traveled 50 yards or more. Bramblett ranked No. 25 in the nation in punting average.

About the Academic All-America® Program, selected by College Sports Communicators

College Sports Communicators (CSC) began the distinguished Academic All-America® program in 1952, and since then has honored more than 38,000 deserving student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America® scholar-athlete honors.



LSU Football's Academic All-Americans

Season Player Position Team 1959 Mickey Mangham End First Team 1960 Charles “Bo” Strange Center First Team 1961 Billy Booth Tackle First Team 1971 Jay Michaelson Kicker First Team 1971 Tommy Butaud Defensive Tackle Second Team 1972 Charles Williamson Tight End Second Team 1973 Tyler Lafauci Guard First Team 1973 Joe Winkler Defensive Back First Team 1974 Brad Davis Running Back First Team 1974 Jimmy Knecht Defensive Back Second Team 1977 Robert Dugas Offensive Tackle First Team 1980 Benjy Thibodeaux Defensive Tackle Second Team 1982 James Britt Cornerback Second Team 1982 Alan Risher Quarterback Second Team 1984 Juan Betanzos Placekicker First Team 1986 Nacho Albergamo Center Second Team 1987 Nacho Albergamo Center Second Team 1994 Mike Blanchard Center First Team 1993 Mike Blanchard Center Second Team 1997 Chad Kessler Punter First Team 2001 Rodney Reed Offensive Tackle Second Team 2002 Rodney Reed Offensive Tackle First Team 2003 Rodney Reed Offensive Tackle First Team 2003 Matt Mauck Quarterback Second Team 2004 Rudy Niswanger Offensive Line First Team 2005 Rudy Niswanger Offensive Line First Team 2017 John David Moore Fullback First Team 2022 Jay Bramblett Punter Second Team

