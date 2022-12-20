Punter Bramblett Named Academic All-American
BATON ROUGE – LSU punter Jay Bramblett has been named second team Academic All-America selected by the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Bramblett, in his first year with the Tigers after transferring from Notre Dame, posted a 4.0 grade point average during his first year at LSU. A graduate of Notre Dame, Bramblett is pursuing a master’s degree in leadership and human resource development.
Bramblett becomes the 23rd Tiger to earn first or second team Academic All-America honors selected by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA).
On the field, Bramblett averaged 44.2 yards on 47 punts. He had 18 of his punt downed inside the 20-yard line and 13 traveled 50 yards or more. Bramblett ranked No. 25 in the nation in punting average.
About the Academic All-America® Program, selected by College Sports Communicators
College Sports Communicators (CSC) began the distinguished Academic All-America® program in 1952, and since then has honored more than 38,000 deserving student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America® scholar-athlete honors.
LSU Football's Academic All-Americans
|Season
|Player
|Position
|Team
|1959
|Mickey Mangham
|End
|First Team
|1960
|Charles “Bo” Strange
|Center
|First Team
|1961
|Billy Booth
|Tackle
|First Team
|1971
|Jay Michaelson
|Kicker
|First Team
|1971
|Tommy Butaud
|Defensive Tackle
|Second Team
|1972
|Charles Williamson
|Tight End
|Second Team
|1973
|Tyler Lafauci
|Guard
|First Team
|1973
|Joe Winkler
|Defensive Back
|First Team
|1974
|Brad Davis
|Running Back
|First Team
|1974
|Jimmy Knecht
|Defensive Back
|Second Team
|1977
|Robert Dugas
|Offensive Tackle
|First Team
|1980
|Benjy Thibodeaux
|Defensive Tackle
|Second Team
|1982
|James Britt
|Cornerback
|Second Team
|1982
|Alan Risher
|Quarterback
|Second Team
|1984
|Juan Betanzos
|Placekicker
|First Team
|1986
|Nacho Albergamo
|Center
|Second Team
|1987
|Nacho Albergamo
|Center
|Second Team
|1994
|Mike Blanchard
|Center
|First Team
|1993
|Mike Blanchard
|Center
|Second Team
|1997
|Chad Kessler
|Punter
|First Team
|2001
|Rodney Reed
|Offensive Tackle
|Second Team
|2002
|Rodney Reed
|Offensive Tackle
|First Team
|2003
|Rodney Reed
|Offensive Tackle
|First Team
|2003
|Matt Mauck
|Quarterback
|Second Team
|2004
|Rudy Niswanger
|Offensive Line
|First Team
|2005
|Rudy Niswanger
|Offensive Line
|First Team
|2017
|John David Moore
|Fullback
|First Team
|2022
|Jay Bramblett
|Punter
|Second Team
