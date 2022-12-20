LSU Gold
Punter Bramblett Named Academic All-American

by Michael Bonnette
+0
Punter Bramblett Named Academic All-American

BATON ROUGE – LSU punter Jay Bramblett has been named second team Academic All-America selected by the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Bramblett, in his first year with the Tigers after transferring from Notre Dame, posted a 4.0 grade point average during his first year at LSU. A graduate of Notre Dame, Bramblett is pursuing a master’s degree in leadership and human resource development.

Bramblett becomes the 23rd Tiger to earn first or second team Academic All-America honors selected by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA).

On the field, Bramblett averaged 44.2 yards on 47 punts. He had 18 of his punt downed inside the 20-yard line and 13 traveled 50 yards or more. Bramblett ranked No. 25 in the nation in punting average.

About the Academic All-America® Program, selected by College Sports Communicators
College Sports Communicators (CSC) began the distinguished Academic All-America® program in 1952, and since then has honored more than 38,000 deserving student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America® scholar-athlete honors.

LSU Football's Academic All-Americans

SeasonPlayerPositionTeam
1959Mickey ManghamEndFirst Team
1960Charles “Bo” StrangeCenterFirst Team
1961Billy BoothTackleFirst Team
1971Jay MichaelsonKickerFirst Team
1971Tommy ButaudDefensive TackleSecond Team
1972Charles WilliamsonTight EndSecond Team
1973Tyler LafauciGuardFirst Team
1973Joe WinklerDefensive BackFirst Team
1974Brad DavisRunning BackFirst Team
1974Jimmy KnechtDefensive BackSecond Team
1977Robert DugasOffensive TackleFirst Team
1980Benjy ThibodeauxDefensive TackleSecond Team
1982James BrittCornerbackSecond Team
1982Alan RisherQuarterbackSecond Team
1984Juan BetanzosPlacekickerFirst Team
1986Nacho AlbergamoCenterSecond Team
1987Nacho AlbergamoCenterSecond Team
1994Mike BlanchardCenterFirst Team
1993Mike BlanchardCenterSecond Team
1997Chad KesslerPunterFirst Team
2001Rodney ReedOffensive TackleSecond Team
2002Rodney ReedOffensive TackleFirst Team
2003Rodney ReedOffensive TackleFirst Team
2003Matt MauckQuarterbackSecond Team
2004Rudy NiswangerOffensive LineFirst Team
2005Rudy NiswangerOffensive LineFirst Team
2017John David MooreFullbackFirst Team
2022Jay BramblettPunterSecond Team
Honorees from 1952-2022.
