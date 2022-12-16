No. 11 LSU To Face Montana State and Oregon State in Maui Classic

MAUI, Hawaii – The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (10-0) will take on Montana State (6-4) on Saturday and Oregon State (6-3) on Sunday at the Maui Jim Maui Classic in the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium.

Both games will tip-off at 10 p.m. CT (6 p.m. local Hawaii Time) and can be watched here for free. Since there is a game before LSU’s both days, that start time is subject to change. LSU’s broadcast against MSU will use Patrick Wright’s LSU Sports Radio Network call. The game against OSU will have to Oregon State radio call. As usual, both games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

“We are going to play two really good teams in Maui,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Oregon State jumped on Oregon the other night 9-0 on Oregon’s home floor. I know how tough those two teams are.”

LSU practiced Friday morning and will go to Maui’s Lokelani Elementary School later in afternoon for community outreach where the team will interact with the school kids and give them insight into what being a Division I college student-athlete is like.

The Tigers are 10-0 for the first time since they started 14-0 during the 2005-06 season. These two games in Maui are LSU’s final two non-conference games before beginning SEC play on the road at Arkansas on December 29.

During LSU’s game on Wednesday, Angel Reese put together one of the best stat lines basketball has seen in the past 20 years. She became the only NBA, WNBA or Division I men’s or women’s player in the last 20 years to have 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 4+ steals, 80% shooting all in the same game.

Montana State won its last game against Saint Mary’s, 91-56, its highest scoring game of the year. The Bobcats are averaging 70.1 points per game and have two players who score in double figures in Darian White (12.0 ppg) and Leia Beattie (11.3 ppg).

In Oregon State’s last game, the Beavers got off to a 9-0 start against No. 17 Oregon before the Ducks battled back to win. Oregon State’s roster features significant size, including 6-9 Jelena Mitrovic. The Beavers have three players who average scoring in double figures, including Talia Von Oelhoffen (16.1 ppg), Raegan Beers (13.0 ppg) and AJ Marotte (10.0). Oregon State will be LSU’s first game this season against a team from a power-five conference.