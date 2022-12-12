Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show.

In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed for 818 yards and 11 TDs and added another 2,774 yards and 16 scores through the air. He accounted for 3,592 yards of total offense, the third-highest total in school history. He’s the first quarterback in the modern-day era of LSU football to lead the Tigers in rushing.

Running back Josh Williams was named the recipient of the Percy E. Roberts Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 532 yards and six TDs. True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins earned Percy E. Roberts Defensive Player of the Year honors, while punter Jay Bramblett won the special teams award.

Perkins led the Tigers in both sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (11.5) and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice during his rookie season. Bramblett averaged 44.2 yards with 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and 13 punts of 50 yards or more.

Defensive end Ali Gaye, along with linebacker Mike Jones Jr., and defensive end BJ Ojulari were presented as LSU’s National L Club Permanent Team Captains. Gaye was also named the winner of the Butch Duhe Award, given to the player who represents outstanding character and contributions to the team.

Ojulari won the George M. Wallace Award for defensive leadership and performance. Ojulari, who wore No. 18 for the Tigers, had 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

True freshman left tackle Will Campbell was named LSU’s lineman of the year; senior defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse received the back of the year award and safety Greg Brooks was named newcomer of the year.

Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, who played more defensive snaps than any lineman in college football in 2022, earned the Alvin Roy Award, which is presented to the player who excelled in the LSU’s strength and conditioning program.

The Most Improved Awards were given to center Charles Turner on offense and linebacker Micah Baskerville on defense. Scout team award winners were quarterback Walker Howard and defensive lineman Princeton Malbrue.

2022 LSU Football Awards

Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player

QB Jayden Daniels

National L Club Permanent Team Captains

DE Ali Gaye, LB Mike Jones Jr., DE BJ Ojulari

Percy E. Roberts Defensive Player of the Year

LB Harold Perkins Jr.

Percy E. Robert Offensive Player of the Year

RB Josh Williams

Percy E. Robert Special Teams Player of the Year

P Jay Bramblett

Butch Duhe Award

DE Ali Gaye

George M. Wallace Award

DE BJ Ojulari

Lineman of the Year Award

OT Will Campbell

Most Improved – Offense

C Charles Turner III

Most Improved – Defense

LB Micah Baskerville

Back of the Year

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Alvin Roy Award

DT Mekhi Wingo

Scout Team Awards

QB Walker Howard, DL Princeton Malbrue

Newcomer of the Year

S Greg Brooks Jr.