Tigers Fall to Georgia in Regular Season Finale

BATON ROUGE, La. –LSU (15-13, 9-9 SEC) fell to Georgia (22-7, 13-5 SEC), 3-0 (16-25, 24-26, 23-25) Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led LSU with 13 kills and outside hitter Paige Flickinger was behind her for her ninth double-double this season with 11 kills and 10 digs. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi tallied six kills and finished with a team-high four blocks, including one solo block.

Setter Josie Vondran logged 19 assists, three kills, three digs and one block, while setter Maddie Waak finished with 13 assists and four digs.

Defensive specialist Jill Bohnet led the Tigers with 13 digs and Libero Ella Larkin was next with 11 digs and added six assists and one ace.

Set 1

LSU scored the first three points of the match and held a 4-1 lead before Georgia scored four straight points to take the lead and had a 15-10 advantage at the media timeout.

The Bulldogs built a 17-11 lead behind a 5-1 run but was forced to call a timeout when the Tigers scored four unanswered points to pull within two points, 17-15.

Out of the timeout, Georgia scored the next six points and ended the opening set on an 8-1 run for the 25-16 win.

Set 2

The Bulldogs led the Tigers 15-14 at the media timeout. Following the break, the visiting club used a 4-2 run to build a 19-16 lead, pressuring LSU to call its first timeout of the set.

LSU pieced together a 5-3 run to get within one point at 22-21 and Georgia signaled for time.

The Tigers tied the set at 22 after a kill from Vondran, and each club scored two points and used their final timeouts with the score knotted at 24. Georgia recorded back-to-back kills to win the second set, 26-24.

Set 3

LSU took an early timeout trailing 8-3 but battled back and forced Georgia to call for time, albeit still leading, 14-11.

The Tigers ultimately scored five consecutive points to tie the set at 14 and took their first lead in the set at 18-17.

From that moment on, there were five ties and three lead changes, but Georgia came out on top, 25-23.

UP NEXT

The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers will host a watch party in the Bowl Room of the Lawton Room with doors opening to the public at 6:15 p.m.

