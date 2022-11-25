Tigers Drop Series Opener to Georgia, 3-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU (16-11, 9-8 SEC) fell to Georgia (21-7, 12-5 SEC), 3-0 (21-25, 25-27, 29-31) Friday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Although LSU held Georgia to a .148 hitting percentage, the home team hit .120 with both clubs registering 44 total kills. The Bulldogs tallied six aces to the Tigers’ one and both teams logged nine blocks in the match.

Outside hitter Paige Flickinger landed 13 kills to lead the Tigers and added seven digs and two blocks. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson followed with 12 kills and nine digs.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi finished with seven kills with her fourth being career kill No. 500. Anwusi also had four blocks in the match, while middle blocker Alia Williams had a match-high five blocks, including one solo block.

Setters Josie Vondran and Maddie Waak recorded 20 and 14 assists, respectively. Vondran contributed six digs, three kills and two blocks, and Waak added six digs and one ace. Libero Ella Larkin led LSU with 16 digs and defensive specialist Jill Bohnet was behind her with 13 digs.

Set 1

Both teams battled early in the set for a total of four ties, but Georgia went on a 4-0 run that put them ahead 15-11 at the media timeout.

LSU pulled within one point at 19-18 when Georgia used its first timeout.

The Tigers tied the score at 20, but the Bulldogs registered back-to-back kills to force LSU to call a timeout.

Georgia went on to take the opening set, 25-21.

Set 2

The visiting club struck first in the set and held a 10-7 advantage when LSU signaled for time. LSU used its final timeout trailing 17-13.

LSU closed the gap and forced Georgia to use its first timeout of the set behind a 4-1 run that made the count 19-17, Georgia.

The Tigers tied the set at 22 after consecutive kills from Flickinger and Dotson, respectively, and again knotted the score at 24 with back-to-back kills from Dotson.

After Georgia called its final timeout with the score tied, both teams exchanged a point before the Bulldogs took the set, 27-25.

Set 3

LSU burned through both of Georgia’s timeouts thanks to a 13-8 lead and held its largest lead of the match at 20-12.

The Bulldogs stormed back and trimmed the deficit to two points at 22-20 when LSU called both of its timeouts.

Georgia ultimately rallied and fought off four set points to win the set, 31-29.

UP NEXT

LSU will have its regular season finale against Georgia at noon Saturday.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and Twitter.