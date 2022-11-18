LSU Closes Day Three of Midseason Invites

TEXAS – The LSU swimming and diving team finished up the third day of their individual midseason invites Friday inside the Rec Center Natatorium for swimming and Jamail Swimming Center for diving.

The Texas Diving Invitational concludes Saturday with the platform event. Both men and women will compete in a final only.

At the Art Adamson, the swimmers competed in five events including the mile between prelims and finals. During finals, the women clocked five provisional times for the NCAA Championships. In the 200-fly, Sofia Sartori, Jenna Bridges and Hannah Bellina touched the wall with ‘B’ cut times.

In addition, Katarina Milutinovich and Megan Barnes finished with times under the ‘B’ standard set by the NCAA in the 100-free. Barnes’ time moves her into LSU’s top 10 for the event at No. 8.

For the men, Brooks Curry won the 100-yard free with the first sub-42 time in the country. He touched the wall with a time of 41.86, which currently sits as the fastest time in the country. The time also cleared the NCAA ‘B’ cut.

In the 200-back, Griffin Curtis picked up an NCAA ‘B’ cut time clocking in at 1:44.48.

At the Texas Diving Invitational, Chiara Pellacani claimed second in the one-meter final with a final score of 304.60. Adrian Abadia, who qualified for the three-meter final, closed out the top 8 with a final score of 334.10.

Texas Diving Invitational Schedule

Saturday, November 19th

10:30 a.m. Platform (Finals Only)