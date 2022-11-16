Tigers Outlast Texas A&M in Four Sets, Johnson Earns Career Win No. 100

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Head Coach Tonya Johnson earned her 100th career win as a head coach when LSU defeated Texas A&M, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24) Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

In her inaugural season at the helm, coach Johnson has led the LSU Tigers Volleyball program to its first winning season since 2019.

LSU’s (15-11, 9-7 SEC) win over Texas A&M (12-15, 4-12 SEC) in College Station marks the first since the 2014 season, snapping a five-match losing streak when playing the Aggies on the road.

Outside hitter Paige Flickinger turned in her second consecutive double-double and No. 8 on the season with a team-high 13 kills and 10 digs. Flickinger also logged two aces to bring her season total to 20. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi finished with 12 kills behind a .500 hitting percentage and led the team with four blocks, and outside hitter Sanaa Dotson also registered 12 kills and had seven digs, one ace and one solo block.

Setter Josie Vondran handed out 33 assists and finished with seven digs, five kills, four blocks and one ace. Freshman setter Maddie Waak added 17 assists and one ace. Libero Ella Larkin finished with a team-high 20 digs and defensive specialist Jill Bohnet had 16 digs in the match.

Set 1

The Aggies scored the first four points in the match and led 11-6 when the Tigers called their first timeout. LSU burned its final timeout trailing 16-9.

Texas A&M did not let off the gas as they led by as many as 10 points in the set and ultimately won the opener, 25-16.

Set 2

LSU used a 6-1 run to build an 11-7 lead to force Texas A&M to use its first timeout in the match.

Texas A&M responded by scoring three of the next four points, but LSU reeled off four unanswered points to stretch its lead to 16-10, pressuring the home team to take their final timeout in the set.

After both clubs traded a few points, LSU went on a 5-1 run to bring the score to 23-13 and tied the set after winning the stanza, 25-16.

LSU recorded a .447 hitting percentage led by Anwusi and Dotson who each registered four kills and neither recorded an error over 15 swings. Flickinger and outside hitter Samarah Hill followed with three kills each.

Set 3

The third set featured 13 ties and four lead changes.

Five unanswered points for Texas A&M gave the home team an early 9-6 lead when LSU signaled for time.

The Tigers battled back and took its first lead at 12-11 behind a 3-0 run, but the Aggies regained the lead at 19-18 and LSU called timeout down 21-19.

LSU fought off two set points and a kill from middle blocker Alia Williams tied the score at 24 when Texas A&M called its first timeout.

Out of the break Hill landed a kill to give the Tigers a 25-24 lead and an attack error by the Aggies gave LSU a 26-24 win and closed the set on a 4-0 run.

Flickinger and Williams led LSU with four kills on eight swings with just one error each.

Set 4

LSU scored the first four points in the set, but Texas A&M held a 15-14 lead by the media timeout thanks to a 3-0 run.

Texas A&M called for time after LSU tied the score at 18. Both clubs exchanged runs to a 21-21 tie and LSU called a timeout after the home team took a 22-21 lead.

LSU took its final time out trailing 23-21. For the second consecutive set, the Tigers fought off two set points and ended on a 4-0 run to win the set, 26-24.

Dotson led the team with five kills in the set, including the final two points to seal the match, and Anwusi followed with four kills.

UP NEXT

LSU will have some down time before concluding the regular season Nov. 25-26 with a two-match series against Georgia at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

