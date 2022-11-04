LSU Loses Hard-Fought Battle to Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving fought to the end against the top-15 teams from the University of Alabama, but fell short Friday inside the LSU Natatorium.

The Tiger men fell by a score of 155-139, while the women lost by a final score of 182-118.

LSU started their winning ways in the 200-yard freestyle with Reagan Osborne and Brooks Curry winning. Osborne touched the wall first with a time of 1:49.08, and Curry did the same with a time of 1:35.41. Curry’s time in the event broke the pool record, previously set by Jayme Cramer, who represented Louisiana’s local club team, Crawfish Aquatics.

Immediately following those two victories, Maggie MacNeil notched her first of three wins in the meet with a win in the 100-yard back. She finished with a time of 51.41. Additionally, MacNeil won the 50-yard free with a time of 22.28 and the 100-yard free with a time of 48.81.

Curry matched MacNeil’s efforts in the same events with a win in the 50-free and 100-free too. He finished with respective times of 19.60 and 43.56.

Freshmen Stuart Higdon and Pawel Uryniuk came up huge down the stretch with wins in the 500-yard free and 100-yard fly. Higdon finished with a time of 4:26.19 and Uryniuk touched the wall first with a time of 47.83.

Higdon, who has been an impressive distance swimmer for the Tigers, also clocked in the sixth-best time in LSU history for the 1000-yard free. He finished second with a time of 9:15.36 and surpassed Keagan Finley’s time of 9:16.10 from 2018.

The Tigers closed the high-intensity meet with the 400-yard free relay. The women had a strong back half closing out the win with a team of Osborne, MacNeil, Katarina Milutinovich and Michaela de Villiers. Their official time was 3:18.57.

The men nearly matched the women but fell short by 27 hundredths of a second.

On the diving side, the LSU squad continues to dominate the competition with wins in each event Friday. For the women, Chiara Pellacani, snagged both first-place spots on one-meter and three-meter with respective scores of 311.25 and 350.85.

On three-meter, Helle Tuxen finished in second place with a score of 324.38, and on one meter, LSU took the top-4 spots. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant claimed second, Tuxen third, and Maggie Buckley rounded it out in fourth.

For the men, Adrian Abadia won both events with a final score of 296.85 on one meter and 370.13 on three-meter.

LSU returns to action in less than two weeks when they head to Bryan-College Station for the Art Adamson Invitational. The meet crosses three days beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and closing Friday, Nov. 18.