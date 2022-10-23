Tigers Dominate South Carolina in Straight Sets

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU made quick work of South Carolina 25-18, 25-13, 25-21 Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) to pick up its sixth sweep of the season and first in SEC play.

LSU (12-8, 6-4 SEC) improved to 6-0 on the year when hitting over .300 as they finished the match with a .320 clip behind 38 kills on 37 assists and added four aces. The Tigers held South Carolina (10-9, 4-5 SEC) to a .175 attacking percentage after stuffing the Gamecocks nine times and dug 49 balls. LSU has now held 12 opponents below a .200 clip and have done so two times in as many matches.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson landed 15 kills behind a .464 hitting percentage to lead the Tigers and finished with six digs and one ace. Setters Josie Vondran and Maddie Waak each logged 16 assists and five digs in the win, while Vondran also had three blocks and two kills. Libero Ella Larkin posted a match-high 17 digs to go along with four assists and a kill.

LSU had three Tigers tie for a match-high four blocks, including middle blocker Anita Anwusi, right side Hannah Jacobs and middle blocker Alia Williams. Anwusi and Jacobs both had one solo block.

Set 1

The Tigers used a 6-1 run highlighted by four unanswered points to grab a 17-12 lead and forced the Gamecocks into taking their first timeout of the match.

LSU led 23-17 when South Carolina called its final timeout of the set, and ultimately won 25-18 after scoring five of the final six points.

LSU logged a .316 hitting percentage led by Dotson’s six kills on 12 errorless swings (.500).

Set 2

LSU scored the first four points of the set and cruised to a 13-6 advantage when South Carolina signaled for timeout.

The Tigers pushed their lead to nine points at 20-11 when the Gamecocks used its final timeout.

LSU increased its margin to double figures and won the set 25-13. Dotson and outside hitter Paige Flickinger each had four kills in the set. Flickinger finished the match with eight kills, six digs, one ace and a block.

Set 3

Both clubs battled to 13 ties and three lead changes by the media timeout which had LSU leading, 15-14. South Carolina burned its first timeout of the stanza trailing 18-15.

The Tigers pieced together another 4-1 run and led 22-18 when the Gamecocks called their final timeout, and LSU sealed the match with a 25-21 win after taking three of the five next points.

Dotson hit .500 again with five kills on eight attempts with one error, and was followed by Jacobs and Williams’ three kills and two blocks each.

Up Next

LSU will close out the month of October with a pair of home matches against Mississippi State at the PMAC Oct. 29-30.

