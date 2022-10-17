Morris Named To Nancy Lieberman Top-20 Preseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Monday, LSU’s Alexis Morris is one of twenty players on the preseason watchlist for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award as one of the top point guards in the country.

Morris is back for her second and final season with the Tigers. After playing her freshman year for Coach Kim Mulkey at Baylor, Morris bounced around to Rutgers and Texas A&M before once again teaming up with Coach Mulkey for her first season in Baton Rouge. Morris’ presence electrified LSU’s offense a season ago, earning second team All-SEC honors and helping lead the Tigers to a 26-6 record and a second-place finish in the SEC.

The 5-6 guard from Beaumont, Texas averaged 15.0 points per game and scored in double-figures in 22 games, including in her first 11 with the Tigers. Her 46.1 shooting percentage ranked No. 8 in the SEC. Morris was part of LSU’s three headed monster in the back court that also included Jailin Cherry and 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award finalist Khayla Pointer. Morris is the only one of those three returning this season as the Tigers have nine newcomers.

As the only returning starter, Morris is expected to take on a larger role distributing the basketball as a point guard this season while also continuing to score and create offense. Morris had six games last year in which she had five or more assists. Ryann Payne, the only other returner to average over 5.0 points last season will look to increase her offensive production as well. With nine newcomers, chemistry will come as the season progresses, but Morris and the Tigers will have numerous offensive weapons to get involved like Angel Reese (a forward rated as ESPN’s No. 1 most impactful transfer in the country from Maryland), Jasmine Carson (a sharp-shooting guard transfer from West Virginia) and LaDazhia Williams (a post player with four seasons of SEC experience at South Carolina and Missouri). Expect freshman guard Flau’Jae Johnson and JUCO transfer guard Last-Tear Poa to get in the mix offensively too.

The Tigers will also host two exhibition game against Mississippi College on October 27 and against Langston on November 3.

The Tigers will also host two exhibition game against Mississippi College on October 27 and against Langston on November 3.

2023 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Candidates

Destinee Wells – Belmont

Jenna Annecchiarico – College of Charleston

McKenna Hofschild – Colorado State

Caitlin Clark – Iowa

Emily Ryan – Iowa State

Chrislyn Carr – Louisville

Alexis Morris – LSU

Haley Cavinder – Miami

Myah Taylor – Ole Miss

Anastasia Hayes – Mississippi State

Deja Kelly – North Carolina

Olivia Miles – Notre Dame

Te-Hina Paopao – Oregon

Lauren Park-Lane – Seton Hall

Dyaisha Fair – Syracuse

Jasmine Powell – Tennessee

Rori Harmon – Texas

Gina Conti – UCLA

Makenna Marisa – Penn State

Jenna Clark – Yale