LSU Women’s Basketball Welcome Back Event Details

BATON ROUGE – The Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, will hold its annual Welcome Back Event on Thursday, October 20 at 6 p.m. CT. The event is free for all fans and media to attend in the PMAC.

RSVP

The Fast Break Club is defined by pride and passion and its members are an indispensable part of the LSU Women’s Basketball family, offering support both on and off the court. People who attend the kickoff event will have the opportunity to join the Fast Break Club. Season tickets will also be available during the event.

After leading the greatest turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history and winning the AP National Coach of the Year award, Kim Mulkey is gearing up for her second year at LSU. Coach Mulkey will introduce her team and address the crowd at the Welcome Back Event and fans will have the opportunity to meet her and her team.

There will be a cash bar at the event and free food will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis for the first 500 guests.

Season tickets are still available for the upcoming season, set to tip-off on November 7 at 7 p.m. at home against Bellarmine. The Tigers will also host two exhibition games that will be free for fans to attend against on October 27 against Mississippi College and on November 3 against Langston.

The Tigers opened practice on Monday and it was the first opportunity for fans to see the new-look-Tigers who added an elite group of nine players during the offseason. LSU lost nearly 80-percent of its offensive production from last season as guards Alexis Morris (15.0 ppg) and Ryann Payne (5.6 ppg) are the only returning players that averaged over five points per game a season ago.

Morris is the only starter from last year’s team to return as Coach Mulkey’s second roster at LSU will look much different than her first season at LSU. The Tigers will look to replace to production of All-America guard Khayla Pointer as well as other starters Faustine Aifuwa, Jailin Cherry and Autumn Newby. LSU was 26-6 last season as Coach Mulkey led the greatest turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history and she was named AP National Coach of the Year.

Coach Mulkey and her staff added nine newcomers, including the top player in the transfer portal in forward Angel Reese (from Maryland) and the top JUCO transfer in the country in Australian guard/forward Last-Tear Poa (from Northwest Florida State College). LSU also added sharp-shooting guard Jasmine Carson (from West Virginia) and an established post player with SEC experience in LaDazhia Williams (from Missouri). Kateri Poole (from Ohio State), a former five-star prospect out of high school, rounds off the list of incoming transfers. Poole has experience playing in a packed PMAC as she was on the Ohio State team that knocked LSU out of the NCAA Tournament.

The freshmen class will also have an opportunity to prove themselves this season. Flaujae Johnson was the No. 26 player in last year’s signing class according to ESPNW. She is a dynamic guard who can score at multiple levels who is also a rap star that has a record deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation. Sa’Myah Smith is the top player out of Dallas who led her DeSoto High School team that was loaded with DI talent to back-to-back Texas 6A State Championships as a junior and senior. Alisa Williams is another top player out of the Dallas area and Izzy Besselman is a local Baton Rouge product who joined the team as a walk-on.