Join LSU Basketball Teams For "Geaux Mad" Friday In Front Of PMAC, 6 PM

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s and women’s basketball teams will take part in a special outdoor basketball event on Friday in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center beginning at 6 p.m.

The free event, known as “Geaux Mad,” will feature a specially designed basketball court on the south pad of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, just off North Stadium Drive. The event will feature an exciting night of skill competitions and performances and fans will get to meet the 2022-23 members of the two teams.

The teams will come down North Stadium arriving on Mardi Gras floats and be introduced to the fans to open the evening’s festivities.

One LSU student will have the opportunity to shoot a half-court shot for the chance to win $10,000 courtesy of Hancock Whitney. Both teams will compete and share the court with various LSU students in shooting competitions.

The basketball highlight of the evening will be a three-point shooting contest that will start with four players from each team and develop down to an ultimate showdown between the winner of the men’s foursome and the women’s group.

Shooting for the LSU men’s team will be Justice Hill, Mwani Wilkinson, KJ Williams and Adam Miller. The women’s lineup will be Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson, Ryann Rayne and Alexis Morris.

The evening will conclude with a performance by LSU women’s basketball freshman and well-known rapper Flau’jae Johnson.

Prior to the event there will be a Campus Cast live from Tiger One set up outside the Maravich Center at 5:30 p.m. with interviews with both head coaches and student-athletes airing on the LSU Tigers Facebook page with Chris Blair and Patrick Wright.

The LSU women open the 2022-23 season with exhibition games in the Maravich Center on Oct. 27 (Mississippi College) and Nov. 3 (Langston) before the first game against Bellarmine on Monday, Nov. 7.

The LSU men will open the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Nov. 9, against Kansas City.

Season ticket information for both teams is available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net. There will also be a ticket tent at Geaux Mad for season ticket information.