Times of Interest vs. New Mexico
LSU vs. New Mexico
September 24, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * SECN+/ESPN+
7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open
11:30 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
• New for 2022
1:30 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open
• Located in front of PMAC
1:30 p.m. L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
2 p.m. The Powell Brothers performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium
3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:03 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
4:20 p.m. Team arrives at VICTORY HILL
4:23 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:30 p.m. Team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:40 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
4:55 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:11 p.m. Charles McClendon Scholarship Recognition
6:16 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:20 p.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem
6:25 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room
6:26:45 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:28 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:29 p.m. New Mexico takes the field
6:29 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:29 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
• Charles Alexander, Jacob Cutrera, Derrick Dillon, Michael Divinity
6:32 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. New Mexico on ESPN+/SEC Network+
Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net
• 6:32 p.m. Live stats of LSU-New Mexico game
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball