Know Before You Geaux: LSU Football vs. Southern

In anticipation of Saturday’s 2022 LSU Football home opener vs. Southern, LSU Athletics wishes to inform fans of important updates regarding new offerings inside and around Tiger Stadium and offer key reminders to help make the gameday experience exceptional for all who attend.

Sold Out

As announced earlier Wednesday, Saturday’s game is a sell-out. Fans still interested in purchasing tickets can visit StubHub to check availability. Given the historic nature of this game and the large community support from both fanbases, we expect up to 200,000 people on campus for game day. Anticipate large crowds and plan accordingly.

LSUsports.net/gameday

All important gameday updates will be posted to LSUSports.net/gameday. Fans are encouraged to utilize the page to plan their day prior to arrival on campus.

LSU Sports Mobile App

Utilizing geofencing and mobile push notifications, the LSU Sports Mobile app is another valuable resource for fans when planning and managing the gameday experience. Download the app today here to manage digital tickets, access parking maps and times of interest, and more.

Tickets

Fans utilizing digital tickets for Saturday’s game are strongly encouraged to download their tickets prior to arrival on campus. This will ensure fans have their tickets ready for entry upon arrival to their gate and prevent any issues related to connectivity near the stadium. For help with mobile tickets, LSUSports.net/mobile.

Parking & Traffic

In an effort to alleviate congestion and delays around parking and traffic, LSU Athletics has made a significant investment to increase police staffing on gameday. These additional investments serve as an effort to help mitigate the limitations imposed by larger infrastructural factors around the stadium.

Fans are also encouraged to utilize the Waze app to navigate their drive to campus. Campus parking lots are programmed into Waze, which will identify the quickest routes to and through campus.

Use this parking map while planning entry to and exit from campus on gameday and to find free gameday parking.

Contraflow

Due to the large number of expected vehicles for Saturday’s game, contraflow will be implemented following the game. Be advised that the zone in which you park indicates which direction you will be headed during your exit. The arrows on our postgame traffic map will assist with this. We have indicated directions below according to zone:

Pink Zone: Exit North onto Nicholson Dr towards I-10

Orange Zone: Exit East toward Highland Rd primarily through Dalrymple Dr

Green Zone: Exit West on Skip Bertman towards River Rd; can then go Northbound or Southbound on River Rd

Yellow Zone: Vehicles in lots 404 and 401 will exit South on Nicholson. Vehicles in lots 400, 402, and 403 will exit Westbound on South Quad Dr. Vehicles in lots 408, 409, 411, and LA House will exit Westbound on Gourrier Ave with the option to continue down Burbank Dr or South on Nicholson Dr

Blue Zone: Exit campus Westbound either on South Stadium Dr or South Quad Dr towards Highland Rd

LSU SportShop

The LSU SportShop is open at 9:30 a.m. until kickoff. The SportShop has recently remodeled and expanded to allow for wait lines inside the building, allowing shoppers to stay cool while waiting to make their purchases.

Victory Hill

Join us 2 hours and 15 minutes before kickoff for the first Victory Hill of the Brian Kelly era.

Victory Hill Parade Timeline

Time Parade Element 4:15 p.m. Band departs Band Hall 4:20 p.m. Band marches down Victory Hill 4:30 p.m. Football arrives at Top of Victory Hill

PMAC Open

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) will be open to the public all season long on gameday. Fans will be able to enter the arena via the SE and SW ramps with opening seating in the 200 or 300 levels. Food and drinks are allowed in the arena, and restrooms will be available throughout the main concourse. Beginning five hours prior to an evening kickoff, the PMAC will be open with live football games being shown on the video board throughout the day. The Tiger Band will perform in the PMAC 10 minutes after the conclusion of the Victory Hill Parade.

The Huddle

The Huddle is a new fan experience area located in the shadows of Tiger Stadium. Located at Nicholson Gateway, fans of all ages can relax and enjoy the free Fan Zone, which will provide shaded picnic tables, an HD video wall, activations, and games. The Huddle will open five hours before kickoff and close at kickoff.

The Huddle Tailgate is also available for fans interested in an upgraded game day experience offering a shared hospitality experience. For $80 per ticket, fans will receive five food or beverage vouchers and access to tents, TVs, fans, premium lounge furniture, and much more. Larger groups of 100 or more can also reserve a private tailgating space. To learn more about all of these unique gameday offerings, visit revelryteam.com.

Three Olives Tailgate District

Tiger fans have the opportunity to experience a full tailgating service in the Three Olives Tailgate District at Patrick F. Taylor on the south side of the LSU campus near Tiger Stadium. Fans will have the option of selecting a tented space that is furnished with premium outdoor furniture, coolers, and more. Each turnkey setup will be ready upon arrival and ensure hassle-free fun on game day. Visit revelryteam.com for details.

PedalPub

A new pregame offering outside of Tiger Stadium, PedalPub party bikes offer fans the opportunity to enhance their tailgate experience through tours and transportation. A certified PedalPub pilot will guide fans around campus to various tailgates and gameday sites of interest. Fans interested in PedalPub can prebook now.

Game Programs

Game programs will be free and available to all fans courtesy of Team LSU Partners. Programs will be located at several locations surrounding Tiger Stadium on a first-come, first-served basis.

Water Bottle

Fans will be allowed to bring one 32-ounce or smaller, factory-sealed water bottle into Tiger Stadium this season. Limit one water bottle per person.

Concessions

Fans will be able to purchase candy, peanuts, and chips at value prices inside Tiger Stadium this season. Theater-sized candy boxes and peanuts will each be available for purchase for $3, while chips will be priced at $2.50. All prices listed throughout Tiger Stadium concessions in the 2022 season are pre-tax. In addition to the value pricing offered above, the following vendors will be available in the stadium this season:

BBB’s Cajun Corner

Chick Fil A

Dippin Dots

Kona Ice

Jamaican Vibes

Johnny Rockets

Leroy’s Lemonade

Lucky Dog

Manda Sausage

Papa John’s

Queen Eats and Royal Treats

Simple Joe’s

T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe

The Shed

Tre’s Street Food

There will also be additional Grab & Geaux locations inside the stadium this season, as well as the return of the Walk Thru Bru, where fans can purchase alcoholic beverages.