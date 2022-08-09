Latanna Stone's 65 Gives Her Co-Medalist Honors At U.S. Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Latanna Stone played an error-free round Tuesday in the second round of qualifying for the United States Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington.

Stone not only finished easily in the top 64 to advance to match play on Wednesday, but finished in a tie for medalist in the qualifying after a bogey-free round of 65 over the par 73 course that hosted the United States Open just seven years ago.

Stone finished her 36 holes at 10-under par 136 after rounds of 2-under 71 and the 8-under 65. Her opponent will more than likely not be determined until a playoff for the final qualifying spots take place late Tuesday night or early Wednesday Pacific time.

Stone tied for medalist with Alice Ziyi Zhao of the People’s Republic of China (67-69) and Laney Frye of Nicholasville, Kentucky (68-68).

As of early evening in Washington, it appeared with some golfers still on the course that it was heading to a possible nine-or-10 golfers for four-or-five spots.

Stone, starting the day in a tie for 12th place, came out firing with birdies on the par 5, 514-yard first hole and the par 4 second hole. She also birdied the par 4, 505-yard fourth hole and then birdied the par 4 seventh and the par 3 ninth to turn at 5-under 32.

With three birdies on the back nine, including on two of the par 5s, the Riverview Florida native shot 33 on the back nine for her 65 and ended up with birdies on four-of-the-five par 5 holes.

Stone entered the event ranked No. 41 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The round of 64 and the 18-hole survive and advance matches will be televised Wednesday on the Golf Channel beginning at 5 p.m. CDT. The Channel will have coverage through the championship match Sunday.