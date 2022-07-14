LSU Places 55 on SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Fifty-five LSU student-athletes who were in their first year competing for the Tigers earned a spot on Thursdays Southeastern Conference First-Year Academic Honor Roll as announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
LSU had 14 sports represented on the honor roll, led by swimming and diving who had 12 student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll.
The First‐Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2021‐22 academic calendar.
Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student‐athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non‐ scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
First year student‐athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms).
LSU’s 2021-22 SEC First-Year Honor Roll
Bryce Collins, Baseball, History
Cale Lansville, Baseball, Marketing
Tyler McManus, Baseball, Master Kinesiology
Jack Merrifield, Baseball, Management
Eric Reyzelman, Baseball, Sports Administration
Connor Simon, Baseball, Finance
Grant Taylor, Baseball, Finance
Adam Benhayoune, Men’s Basketball Management
Amani Bartlett, Women’s Basketball, Psychology
Autumn Newby, Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology
Isabelle Bauman, Beach Volleyball, Master Business Administration
Holly Carlton, Beach Volleyball, Master Business Administration
Cassidy Chambers, Beach Volleyball, Construction Management
Jack Bech, Football, Mass Communications
Elsa Svensson, Women’s Golf, General Business
KJ Johnson, Gymnastics, Kinesiology
Tori Tatum, Gymnastics, Undecided
Gianni Badon, Women’s Soccer, Sports Administration
Riley Dixon, Women’s Soccer, Master Liberal Arts
Alesia Garcia, Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology
Tori Gillis, Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology
Jaden Humbyrd, Women’s Soccer, Marketing
Lindsi Jennings, Women’s Soccer, Psychology
Brenna McPartlan, Women’s Soccer, Sports Administration
Raelin Chaffin, Softball, Marketing
Madilyn Giglio, Softball, Kinesiology
McKenzie Redoutey, Softball, General Business
Zayne Danielewicz, Men’s Swim & Dive, Kinesiology
Ezra Dickerson, Men’s Swim & Dive, Marketing
Kevin Glenn, Men’s Swim & Dive, Construction Management
Gavin Rogers, Men’s Swim & Dive, Marketing
Nicholas Toepfer, Men’s Swim & Dive, Finance
Ryan Warmbier, Men’s Swim & Dive, Mechanical Engineering
Margaret Braman, Women’s Swim & Dive, Kinesiology
Jenna Bridges, Women’s Swim & Dive, Mass Communications
Maggie Buckley, Women’s Swim & Dive, Biology
Peyton Curry, Women’s Swim & Dive, General Business
Emily Pawlaski, Women’s Swim & Dive, Biochemistry
Reagan Sweeney, Women’s Swim & Dive, Mass Communications
Gabriel Diaz Freire, Men’s Tennis, Leadership & Human Resource Management
Vlad Lobak, Men’s Tennis, Leadership & Human Resource Management
Ena Babic, Women’s Tennis, Sports Management
Shaye Longwell, Women’s Tennis, Kinesiology
Joel Ekeanyanwu, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Christopher Hicks, Men’s Track & Field, Interdisciplinary Studies
John Meyer, Men’s Track & Field, History
Isiah Travis, Men’s Track & Field, Management
Callie Hardy, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Sophie Martin, Women’s Track & Field, Communication Disorders
Michaela Rose, Women’s Track & Field, Biochemistry
Morgan Smalls, Women’s Track & Field, Biology
Ellie Echter, Volleyball, General Business
Kylie Deberg, Volleyball, Leadership & Human Resource Management
Ella Larkin, Volleyball, Sports Administration
Madison Martin, Volleyball, Biology