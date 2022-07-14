LSU Places 55 on SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Fifty-five LSU student-athletes who were in their first year competing for the Tigers earned a spot on Thursdays Southeastern Conference First-Year Academic Honor Roll as announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

LSU had 14 sports represented on the honor roll, led by swimming and diving who had 12 student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll.

The First‐Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2021‐22 academic calendar.

Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student‐athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non‐ scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

First year student‐athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall and summer terms).

LSU’s 2021-22 SEC First-Year Honor Roll

Bryce Collins, Baseball, History

Cale Lansville, Baseball, Marketing

Tyler McManus, Baseball, Master Kinesiology

Jack Merrifield, Baseball, Management

Eric Reyzelman, Baseball, Sports Administration

Connor Simon, Baseball, Finance

Grant Taylor, Baseball, Finance

Adam Benhayoune, Men’s Basketball Management

Amani Bartlett, Women’s Basketball, Psychology

Autumn Newby, Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology

Isabelle Bauman, Beach Volleyball, Master Business Administration

Holly Carlton, Beach Volleyball, Master Business Administration

Cassidy Chambers, Beach Volleyball, Construction Management

Jack Bech, Football, Mass Communications

Elsa Svensson, Women’s Golf, General Business

KJ Johnson, Gymnastics, Kinesiology

Tori Tatum, Gymnastics, Undecided

Gianni Badon, Women’s Soccer, Sports Administration

Riley Dixon, Women’s Soccer, Master Liberal Arts

Alesia Garcia, Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology

Tori Gillis, Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology

Jaden Humbyrd, Women’s Soccer, Marketing

Lindsi Jennings, Women’s Soccer, Psychology

Brenna McPartlan, Women’s Soccer, Sports Administration

Raelin Chaffin, Softball, Marketing

Madilyn Giglio, Softball, Kinesiology

McKenzie Redoutey, Softball, General Business

Zayne Danielewicz, Men’s Swim & Dive, Kinesiology

Ezra Dickerson, Men’s Swim & Dive, Marketing

Kevin Glenn, Men’s Swim & Dive, Construction Management

Gavin Rogers, Men’s Swim & Dive, Marketing

Nicholas Toepfer, Men’s Swim & Dive, Finance

Ryan Warmbier, Men’s Swim & Dive, Mechanical Engineering

Margaret Braman, Women’s Swim & Dive, Kinesiology

Jenna Bridges, Women’s Swim & Dive, Mass Communications

Maggie Buckley, Women’s Swim & Dive, Biology

Peyton Curry, Women’s Swim & Dive, General Business

Emily Pawlaski, Women’s Swim & Dive, Biochemistry

Reagan Sweeney, Women’s Swim & Dive, Mass Communications

Gabriel Diaz Freire, Men’s Tennis, Leadership & Human Resource Management

Vlad Lobak, Men’s Tennis, Leadership & Human Resource Management

Ena Babic, Women’s Tennis, Sports Management

Shaye Longwell, Women’s Tennis, Kinesiology

Joel Ekeanyanwu, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Christopher Hicks, Men’s Track & Field, Interdisciplinary Studies

John Meyer, Men’s Track & Field, History

Isiah Travis, Men’s Track & Field, Management

Callie Hardy, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Sophie Martin, Women’s Track & Field, Communication Disorders

Michaela Rose, Women’s Track & Field, Biochemistry

Morgan Smalls, Women’s Track & Field, Biology

Ellie Echter, Volleyball, General Business

Kylie Deberg, Volleyball, Leadership & Human Resource Management

Ella Larkin, Volleyball, Sports Administration

Madison Martin, Volleyball, Biology