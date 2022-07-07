Beach Places 16 on CCSA Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team placed 16 players on the CCSA Academic Honor Roll Thursday afternoon.
LSU had a historic season in the spring with 27 regular season wins and 32 wins overall, both program records. The Tigers also had five pairs earn AVCA Top Flight honors, tied for the most pairs by a team to earn the award in a single season. Melia Lindner became LSU’s first beach Elite 90 Award winner.
LSU Players on the CCSA Academic Honor Roll
Reilly Allred
Isabelle Bauman
Brooke Blutreich
Parker Bracken
Sierra Caffo
Holly Carlton
Cassidy Chambers
Allison Coens
Kelli Greene-Agnew
Amber Haynes
Melia Lindner
Madison Meyers
Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope
Grace Seits
Ellie Shank
Alexis Toney