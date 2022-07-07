Beach Places 16 on CCSA Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team placed 16 players on the CCSA Academic Honor Roll Thursday afternoon.

LSU had a historic season in the spring with 27 regular season wins and 32 wins overall, both program records. The Tigers also had five pairs earn AVCA Top Flight honors, tied for the most pairs by a team to earn the award in a single season. Melia Lindner became LSU’s first beach Elite 90 Award winner.

LSU Players on the CCSA Academic Honor Roll

Reilly Allred

Isabelle Bauman

Brooke Blutreich

Parker Bracken

Sierra Caffo

Holly Carlton

Cassidy Chambers

Allison Coens

Kelli Greene-Agnew

Amber Haynes

Melia Lindner

Madison Meyers

Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope

Grace Seits

Ellie Shank

Alexis Toney