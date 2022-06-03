Sixteen Track and Field Athletes Earn All-SEC Honors

Baton Rouge, La. – Sixteen athletes from the LSU track and field program were named to All-SEC teams for the outdoor season on Thursday afternoon. Six of those 16 athletes earned First Team All-SEC accolades for winning an event title at the SEC Championships.

If an individual finished second or third in their event, they were named to the All-SEC Second Team, and then the SEC All-Freshman Team consisted of the top freshman finisher in each event. LSU’s first teamers were Favour Ofili (100 meters/200 meters), Alia Armstrong (100 meter hurdles), Eric Edwards Jr. (110 meter hurdles), and Sean Dixon-Bodie (triple jump) as the all won individual titles. Armstrong and Ofili also were on the 4×100 meter relay that won gold alongside teammates Tionna Beard-Brown and Thelma Davies.

Members of the All-SEC Second Team from LSU were Dorian Camel (100 meters/200 meters), Apalos Edwards (triple jump), John Meyer (shot put), Tzuriel Pedigo (javelin), Nyagoa Bayak (high jump), Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault), Katy-Ann McDonald (800 meters), Michaela Rose (800 meters), and Morgan Smalls (long jump).

Rose and Edwards were joined by Garriel White (400 meter hurdles) on the All-SEC Freshman Team as well. For a full list of honorees, visit secsports.com.

