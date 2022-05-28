Tigers Leave Last Day of Prelims With 11 More Bids

Bloomington, Ind. – The No. 5 LSU women’s track and field team closed out the 2022 NCAA East Prelims with 11 more bids to the national meet on Saturday at the Robert C. Haugh Complex. Pair the 11 bids from tonight with the three from Thursday and the LSU women will have a total of 14 scoring opportunities in two weeks at the NCAA Championships.

Final Results

Favour Ofili dominated the day by advancing to four events at the national meet in Eugene, Oregon. Ofili individually qualified for the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes after running heat-winning times of 11.02 and 22.08.

Ofili was also a member of both relay teams that moved on to the semifinals at the national meet. Ofili, along with Alia Armstrong, Tionna Beard-Brown, and Thelma Davies ran a time of 42.98 during the 4×100 meter relay to clinch a national spot while the 4×400 meter relay team of Ofili, Hannah Douglas, Garriel White, and Michaela Rose ran a time of 3:30.51 to end the night with another bid for the Tigers.

The Tigers saw both of their hurdlers move on to their respective semifinals. Armstrong finished on top of her heat to secure an automatic bid after running a time of 12.82 in the 100-meter hurdle race. White ran a personal-best 400-meter hurdle time of 56.73 to see herself advance to the national meet.

Beard-Brown and Symone Mason will also join Ofili in the 100-meter dash at the national meet after running times of 11.33 and 11.34.

Katy-Ann McDonald ran a heat-winning time of 2:03.42 to secure her spot at the national meet in the 800-meter run.

For the field events, Nyagoa Bayak and Morgan Smalls sealed their places in Eugene after each athlete cleared a height of 6’ 0.50” (1.84m) in the high jump.

Other Results

Amber Hart | Discus | 38th | 153’ 6” (46.80m)

Abigail O’Donoghue | High Jump | 23rd | 5’ 9.25” (1.76m)

Alicia Stamey | 3000 Meter Steeplechase | 46th | 10:56.17

Serena Bolden | Long Jump | 30th | 40’ 10.25” (12.45m)

Kyndal McKnight | Long Jump | 31st | 40’ 10.25” (12.45m)

Thelma Davies | 100 Meters | 15th | 11.40

Michaela Rose | 800 Meters | 17th | 2:04.87

Thelma Davies | 200 Meters | 21st | 23.62

—————–

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Directly support LSU Track & Field student-athletes by donating to the Track & Field Excellence Fund!