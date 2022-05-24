NCAA Action Begins For Track & Field

Baton Rouge, La. – Thirty-five athletes from the LSU track and field program have made the trip to Bloomington, Indiana, for the 2022 NCAA East Preliminaries that will take place at the Robert C. Haugh Complex on the campus of Indiana University this Wednesday through Saturday.

The goal of this meet is to advance as no titles can be won. Forty-eight individuals are entered in each event and an athlete must finish in the top 12 of her/his event to make it to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, that will take place June 8-11. The top 24 relays in the east region in both the 4×100 and 4×400 will also vie for a top 12 finish to advance as well.

The meet will feature men’s action on Wednesday (May 25) and Friday (May 27), while the women will compete on Thursday (May 26) and Saturday (May 28). It’s a mirror of the schedule that will take place in just two weeks in Eugene, Oregon. Both of the LSU’s squads – women & men – are ranked No. 5 in the nation heading into this meet. Only track events from the meet will be streamed at iuhoosiers.com. A full list of LSU’s competitors can be viewed above as well.

LSU had 30 individuals (18 women, 12 men) qualify for a total of 38 entries at the regional meet. Pair those 38 entries with four relays (two women, two men) and LSU will have a total of 42 entries across the four-day meet. Going off season best times and rankings, LSU is projected to advance in 27 entries on to Eugene. But as we all know, it doesn’t work just like that; everybody has to lace it up to earn their spot in Eugene.

“I always just tell our athletes ‘You have to do what you did to get here and you’ll be fine,’” LSU head coach Dennis Shaver said in preparation for the meet. “These rounds we compete in here have a direct impact on which heats and lanes you get slotted in in Eugene, so we are ready for the work.”

In addition to the individual entries, all four of LSU’s relays have times that are currently in the top 12 of the East Regional. The Tigers will be aiming to advance all four relays as well. A full list of LSU’s entries and their respective rankings in their events can be viewed below.

LSU will have a total of eight athletes that are entered in at least two individual events. Favour Ofili might be asked to do four events, but she will definitely be entered in three events as she contests the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 meter relay; she’s a candidate for the 4×400 meter relay as well. Thelma Davies will compete individually in the 100 meters and 200 meters while also serving as LSU’s anchor leg on the 4×100 meter relay.

Sprinters Dorian Camel and Da’Marcus Fleming will represent the Tigers each in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 meter relay; Camel will also be scheduled to run the 4×400 meter relay. LSU’s other four athletes who will be pulling double-duty are Morgan Smalls (high jump/long jump), Serena Bolden (triple jump/long jump), Amber Hart (shot put/discus), and Hannah Douglas (100 meters/200 meters).

Name – Event – Time/Mark – East Regional Ranking

Women’s Qualifiers (18 Individuals, Two Relays)

Favour Ofili – 100 Meters – 10.93 – No. 3

Tionna Beard-Brown – 100 Meters – 11.22 – No. 9

Symone Mason – 100 Meters – 11.46 – No. 39

Hannah Douglas – 100 Meters – 11.53 – No. 48

Favour Ofili – 200 Meters – 21.96 – No. 1

Thelma Davies – 200 Meters – 22.86 – No. 11

Hannah Douglas – 200 Meters – 23.58 – No. 48

Katy-Ann McDonald – 800 Meters – 2:00.98 – No. 1

Michaela Rose – 800 Meters – 2:02.49 – No. 4

Hannah Carroll – 800 Meters – 2:06.56 – No. 47

Lorena Rangel – 1500 Meters – 4:16.67 – No. 18

Alia Armstrong – 100m Hurdles – 12.33 – No. 1

Garriel White – 400m Hurdles – 57.55 – No. 10

Alicia Stamey – 3,000m Steeplechase – 10:23.99 – No. 46

4x100m Relay – 42.59 – No. 2

4x400m Relay – 3:29.88 – No. 6

Nyagoa Bayak – High Jump – 1.86 Meters – No. 4

Morgan Smalls – High Jump – 1.83 Meters – No. 9

Abigail O’Donoghue – High Jump – 1.83 Meters – No. 10

Lisa Gunnarsson – Pole Vault – 4.65 Meters – No. 1

Morgan Smalls – Long Jump – 6.58 Meters – No. 6

Serena Bolden – Long Jump – 6.29 Meters – No. 16

Kyndal McKnight – Triple Jump – 13.03 Meters – No. 20

Serena Bolden – Triple Jump – 12.83 Meters – No. 30

Amber Hart – Shot Put – 16.18 Meters – No. 27

Amber Hart – Discus – 54.95 Meters – No. 16

Men’s Qualifiers (12 Individuals, Two Relays)

Da’Marcus Fleming – 100 Meters – 10.02 – No. 6

Dorian Camel – 100 Meters – 10.11 – No. 12

Godson Oghenebrume – 100 Meters – 10.16 – No. 15

Dorian Camel – 100 Meters – 20.00 – No. 3

Da’Marcus Fleming – 100 Meters – 20.62 – No. 33

Eric Edwards Jr. – 110m Hurdles – 13.24 – No. 3

Sean Burrell – 400m Hurdles – 50.07 – No. 6

4x100m Relay – 38.85 – No. 4

4x400m Relay – 3:02.97 – No. 6

Ji’eem Bullock – Long Jump – 7.77 Meters – No. No. 21

Sean Dixon-Bodie – Triple Jump – 16.36 Meters – No. 5

Apalos Edwards – Triple Jump – 16.27 Meters – No. 6

John Meyer – Shot Put – 20.50 Meters – No. 2

Jake Norris – Hammer Throw – 70.20 Meters – No. 7

Tzuriel Pedigo – Javelin Throw – 77.34 Meters – No. 3

Eli Gaughan – Javelin Throw – 70.00 Meters – No. 16