USTFCCCA Rankings – May 23, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – Ahead of the NCAA East Preliminaries, the LSU women’s and men’s track and field teams check in at the No. 5 spot in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Ratings Index that was released Monday morning.

The women will have a total of 26 entries at the NCAA East Prelims, while the LSU men have a total of 16 entries. The Ratings Index was calculated by using marks only from athletes who have been declared for certain events into the NCAA meet.

LSU has eight individuals ranked inside the top five of the NCAA in their respective events including NCAA leaders Favour Ofili (200 meters/21.96), Katy-Ann McDonald (800 meters/2:00.98), Alia Armstrong (100m hurdles/12.33), and Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault/15’ 3”).

For a full list of who will be representing LSU at the NCAA East Preliminaries, visit lsusports.com. The full list of USTFCCCA rankings can be viewed at ustfccca.org.

LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 3 – March 28

LSU Men – No. 7 – March 28

LSU Women – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 11

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 11

LSU Women – No. 4 – April 18

LSU Men – No. 7 – April 18

LSU Women – No. 4 – April 25

LSU Men – No. 10 – April 25

LSU Women – No. 4 – May 2

LSU Men – No. 4 – May 2

LSU Women – No. 4 – May 9

LSU Men – No. 4 – May 9

LSU Women – No. 5 – May 16

LSU Men – No. 6 – May 16

LSU Women – No. 5 – May 23

LSU Men – No. 5 – May 23

