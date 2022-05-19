NCAA East Preliminary Qualifiers Announced For Track & Field

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field team had 30 individuals and four relays qualify for the NCAA East Preliminaries, the NCAA announced on Thursday morning. The NCAA East Preliminaries are set to take place Wednesday, May 25, through Saturday, May 29, in Bloomington, Indiana, at the Robert C. Haugh Complex.

LSU will have eight athletes that will be entered in multiple individual events. Those eight are Favour Ofili (100m/200m), Thelma Davies (100m/200m), Hannah Douglas (100m/200m), Morgan Smalls (long jump/high jump), Serena Bolden (triple jump/long jump), Amber Hart (shot put/discus), Dorian Camel (100m/200), and Da’Marcus Fleming (100m/200m).

The country is split up into two regions – the East and the West – and if an athlete is ranked in the top 48 of their respective event in their region, they earn the right to compete at the first round of the national meet; each discipline has a total of 96 competitors attempting to advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Twelve out of the 48 from the East and 12 out of the 48 from the West will advance to the final site where the national champion in each event will be decided. In the relays, 24 squads from each region will be fighting for the top 12 regional spots as well with hopes of advancing to the national meet. A total of 24 athletes in each discipline will qualify for the NCAA Championships in June.

The women’s team has 18 individuals that have qualified while the men’s squad has 12 individual qualifiers. LSU qualified in the 4×100 meter and 4×400 meter relay on both the women’s and men’s sides. A full list below of all of LSU’s qualifiers can be found below.

The LSU women currently rank No. 5 in the nation, and the LSU men sit sixth as the NCAA meet awaits. For a full list of national team rankings, visit ustfccca.org.

Name – Event – Time/Mark – East Regional Ranking

Women’s Qualifiers (18 Individuals, Two Relays)

Favour Ofili – 100 Meters – 10.93 – No. 3

Tionna Beard-Brown – 100 Meters – 11.22 – No. 9

Thelma Davies – 100 Meters – 11.24 – No. 12

Symone Mason – 100 Meters – 11.46 – No. 39

Hannah Douglas – 100 Meters – 11.53 – No. 48

Favour Ofili – 200 Meters – 21.96 – No. 1

Thelma Davies – 200 Meters – 22.86 – No. 9

Hannah Douglas – 200 Meters – 23.58 – No. 48

Katy-Ann McDonald – 800 Meters – 2:00.98 – No. 1

Michaela Rose – 800 Meters – 2:02.49 – No. 4

Hannah Carroll – 800 Meters – 2:06.56 – No. 47

Lorena Rangel – 1500 Meters – 4:16.67 – No. 18

Alia Armstrong – 100m Hurdles – 12.33 – No. 1

Garriel White – 400m Hurdles – 57.55 – No. 10

Alicia Stamey – 3,000m Steeplechase – 10:23.99 – No. 46

4x100m Relay – 42.59 – No. 2

4x400m Relay – 3:29.88 – No. 6

Nyagoa Bayak – High Jump – 1.86 Meters – No. 4

Morgan Smalls – High Jump – 1.83 Meters – No. 9

Abigail O’Donoghue – High Jump – 1.83 Meters – No. 10

Lisa Gunnarsson – Pole Vault – 4.65 Meters – No. 1

Morgan Smalls – Long Jump – 6.58 Meters – No. 6

Serena Bolden – Long Jump – 6.29 Meters – No. 16

Kyndal McKnight – Triple Jump – 13.03 Meters – No. 20

Serena Bolden – Triple Jump – 12.83 Meters – No. 30

Amber Hart – Shot Put – 16.18 Meters – No. 27

Amber Hart – Discus – 54.95 Meters – No. 16

Men’s Qualifiers (12 Individuals, Two Relays)

Da’Marcus Fleming – 100 Meters – 10.02 – No. 6

Dorian Camel – 100 Meters – 10.11 – No. 12

Godson Oghenebrume – 100 Meters – 10.16 – No. 15

Dorian Camel – 100 Meters – 20.00 – No. 3

Da’Marcus Fleming – 100 Meters – 20.62 – No. 33

Eric Edwards Jr. – 110m Hurdles – 13.24 – No. 3

Sean Burrell – 400m Hurdles – 50.07 – No. 6

4x100m Relay – 38.85 – No. 4

4x400m Relay – 3:02.97 – No. 6

Ji’eem Bullock – Long Jump – 7.77 Meters – No. No. 21

Sean Dixon-Bodie – Triple Jump – 16.36 Meters – No. 5

Apalos Edwards – Triple Jump – 16.27 Meters – No. 6

John Meyer – Shot Put – 20.50 Meters – No. 2

Jake Norris – Hammer Throw – 70.20 Meters – No. 7

Tzuriel Pedigo – Javelin Throw – 77.34 Meters – No. 3

Eli Gaughan – Javelin Throw – 70.00 Meters – No. 16