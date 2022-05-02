USTFCCCA Rankings – May 2, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s track and field team made a six-spot jump after last weekend’s LSU Invitational in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Ratings Index that were released on Monday (May 2). The LSU women remained in the No. 4 spot for the third straight week.

The LSU men registered five national top 10 marks on Saturday as they closed out the regular season. Individually, Dorian Camel (200 meters) and Da’Marcus Fleming (100 meters) both notched top-five national times. Camel ran to a wind legal personal best of 20.00 seconds in the 200 meters to rank No. 3 nationally, while Fleming clocked a wind aided time of 10.02 seconds with a helping wind of 3.0 meters per second; that time is No. 5 on the national list.

Both Camel and Fleming were a part of LSU’s 4×100 meter relay that ran a season best of 38.85 to move up to the sixth slot nationally; they were joined by Eric Edwards Jr. and Kenroy Higgins II on the relay. The men’s 4×400 meter relay of Camel, Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell, Aaron Smith, and Ashton Hicks combined to run a season best of 3:02.97 to rank No. 10 in the NCAA this season. LSU won both of the 4×100 meter and 4×400 meter relay races on Saturday.

Freshman Apalos Edwards unleashed the best jump of his outdoor career in an LSU uniform. The freshman notched a wind-aided mark of 53’ 4.50” (16.27 meters) to win the event and move up to No. 6 on the national list; he now owns the farthest jump in the country this season by a freshman outdoors.

Favour Ofili was the only member of the women’s squad to register a national top 10 time as she ran a career best time of 10.93 seconds in the 100 meter dash to win the event. The time bumps her up to No. 4 in the NCAA and No. 4 on the world list this year.

The rest of LSU’s top-10 national marks can be viewed below. For a full update on the national rankings, visit ustfccca.org.

Top 10 National Rankings

Alia Armstrong – No. 1 – 100m Hurdles – 12.33w

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 1 – Pole Vault – 15’ 3” (4.65m)

Favour Ofili – No. 1 – 200 Meters – 21.96

Katy-Ann McDonald – No. 1 – 800 Meters – 2:00.98

Eric Edwards Jr. – No. 2 – 110m Hurdles – 13.24w

Women’s 4x100m Relay – No. 3 – 42.69

John Meyer – No. 4 – Shot Put – 67’ 3.25” (20.50m)

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 5 – Javelin – 253’ 9” (77.34m)

Katy-Ann McDonald – No. 6 – 1,500 Meters – 4:13.07

Michaela Rose – No. 6 – 800 Meters – 2:02.74

Women’s 4x400m Relay – No. 8 – 3:29.88

Nyagoa Bayak – No. 9 – High Jump – 6’ 0.75” (1.85m)

LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 3 – March 28

LSU Men – No. 7 – March 28

LSU Women – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 11

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 11

LSU Women – No. 4 – April 18

LSU Men – No. 7 – April 18

LSU Women – No. 4 – April 25

LSU Men – No. 10 – April 25

LSU Women – No. 4 – May 2

LSU Men – No. 4 – May 2

