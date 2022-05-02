Swimming and Diving Garners 27 Names to SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE, La. – 27 members of the LSU swimming and diving team have been named to the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll for their outstanding achievements in the classroom, the league office announced.
The 2021-22 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
Name – Major
Spencer Adrian – Construction Management
David Boylan – Petroleum Engineering
Juan Celaya-Hernandez – Civil Engineering
Brooks Curry – Interdisciplinary Studies
Jack Jannasch – Finance
Michael Petro – Finance
Miguel Velasquez – Marketing
Isak Vikstrom – Business
Hannah Bellina – Kinesiology
Kylie Bennett – Sociology
Brooke Boling – Kinesiology
Emilie Boll – Psychology
Johannah Cangelosi – Mechanical Engineering
Madelyn Howell – Mass Communications
Jadyn Jannasch – Interdisciplinary Studies
Natalie Kucsan – Education
Jolee Liles – Marketing
Allie McDaid – Interdisciplinary Studies
Zoe Mekus – Interdisciplinary Studies
Katarina Milutinovich – International Trade & Finance
Hayley Montague – Interdisciplinary Studies
Reagan Osborne – Accounting
Olivia Taylor – Mass Communications
Brittany Thompson – Marketing
Sarah Thompson – Biology
Allison Tomsuden – Psychology
Anne Tuxen – Mass Communications