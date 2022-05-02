Swimming and Diving Garners 27 Names to SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – 27 members of the LSU swimming and diving team have been named to the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll for their outstanding achievements in the classroom, the league office announced.

The 2021-22 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Name – Major

Spencer Adrian – Construction Management

David Boylan – Petroleum Engineering

Juan Celaya-Hernandez – Civil Engineering

Brooks Curry – Interdisciplinary Studies

Jack Jannasch – Finance

Michael Petro – Finance

Miguel Velasquez – Marketing

Isak Vikstrom – Business

Hannah Bellina – Kinesiology

Kylie Bennett – Sociology

Brooke Boling – Kinesiology

Emilie Boll – Psychology

Johannah Cangelosi – Mechanical Engineering

Madelyn Howell – Mass Communications

Jadyn Jannasch – Interdisciplinary Studies

Natalie Kucsan – Education

Jolee Liles – Marketing

Allie McDaid – Interdisciplinary Studies

Zoe Mekus – Interdisciplinary Studies

Katarina Milutinovich – International Trade & Finance

Hayley Montague – Interdisciplinary Studies

Reagan Osborne – Accounting

Olivia Taylor – Mass Communications

Brittany Thompson – Marketing

Sarah Thompson – Biology

Allison Tomsuden – Psychology

Anne Tuxen – Mass Communications